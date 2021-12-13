Nice 3 BR, 1.5 BA brick ranch on large lot. Updates include: new solar panels (2020), new roof (2020), newer heat pump (2017), new light fixtures throughout, new front and basement doors, and new landscaping. Beautiful hardwood floors, large open living room, and brick fireplace in dining area. Full basement with potential to finish for more living space. Wood stove in the basement will convey as well as pool table. Paved driveway, nice covered deck on back, fenced in back yard, and drive under garage. Country, serene views yet close to town and interstate. Radon mitigation system in place.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $185,000
