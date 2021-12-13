 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $185,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $185,000

Nice 3 BR, 1.5 BA brick ranch on large lot. Updates include: new solar panels (2020), new roof (2020), newer heat pump (2017), new light fixtures throughout, new front and basement doors, and new landscaping. Beautiful hardwood floors, large open living room, and brick fireplace in dining area. Full basement with potential to finish for more living space. Wood stove in the basement will convey as well as pool table. Paved driveway, nice covered deck on back, fenced in back yard, and drive under garage. Country, serene views yet close to town and interstate. Radon mitigation system in place.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Saltville restaurant honors coaches

Saltville restaurant honors coaches

When Titan Wheel closed in Saltville, Wayne Rhea lost a job he’d had for 20 years. He decided to do something else that he had wanted to do fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics