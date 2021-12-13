3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900

This all-brick home with plenty of space is now available for its new owners! This property offers privacy and seclusion while still being located close to the amenities of Marion. Roof and heat pump / central air are approximately 5 years old. The large kitchen provides plenty of cabinet and counter space - and opens into the large living room. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch - and property also features a large rear concrete patio. There is even more space to expand in the full unfinished basement. Basement features both interior and exterior entry PLUS a brick wood burning fireplace. Newer paint in the large bath with custom tile PLUS the bonus large heated sunroom provides much more space and is in addition to square footage listed. Also - another BONUS 200 + sq ft workshop area AND detached 2 car garage with roomy loft overhead - for even more storage. Great yard and outdoor space! Make your appointment today!