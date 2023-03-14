Sinkland Farms will host its inaugural Easter Eggs-Travaganza on April 1 and 2 in Christiansburg from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bring the family for a fun-filled day with Easter egg hunts, visit with the Easter Bunny and other activities. Admission is $10. The Easter Bunny will be there both days to visit with kids. There will also be a huge kid’s zone with a giant slide, games, a kid-friendly zip line, a barrel train ride and more.
Parents can listen to music, tour the grounds while sipping craft beer and wine on the terrace and savor delights from visiting food trucks.