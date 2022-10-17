Smyth supervisors adopt resolution in support of Fire Prevention Week

Last Thursday, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution that recognized Fire Prevention Week, urged citizens to "plan and practice a home fire escape," and "support the many public safety activities and efforts of our Smyth County fire and emergency services. The resolution noted that home fires caused 2,580 civilian deaths in this country in 2020 and that fire departments responded to 356,500 home fires. Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins presented a copy of the resolution to each of the county's fire chiefs.
