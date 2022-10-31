Eagle offers up vests

Campus Police at Southwest Virginia Community College will be receiving new bulletproof vests thanks to a local Boy Scout.

Bryce Stinson wanted to find a way to help the campus police department as part of his journey to becoming an “Eagle Scout" with the Boy Scouts of America organization. He coordinated a concert featuring Carson Peters with the Bluegrass Circle and a silent auction. The event raised $2,800 to purchase 5 vests for campus police officers.

Bryce was inspired to support local police by his father, Jerry Stinson, who spent time as a police officer and served as the Campus Police Chief at Southwest in the past.

Other area Scouts from Troop 239, Troop 408, and Pack 239 worked at the concert under the coordination of Bryce and his Eagle Scout project. Another Scout is currently working on a project which will purchase outer carriers that match the college police uniforms.