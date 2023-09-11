Ethan rushed for 78 yards on seven carries, including a 70-yard touchdown run in the Bears’ loss to Phelps. He also had an interception with a 29-yard return and picked up 14 total tackles, four of which were solo takedowns.

Brady is chosen after topping the Bland County leaderboard in two golf matches last week. He fired a 47 in the match at Auburn Hills for the fourth place Bears. On Thursday at Wytheville Country Club, his round of 40 was tied for sixth overall as the Bears finished in fifth place.