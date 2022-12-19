 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smyth County Shop with a Hero celebrates the season

Police, firefighters, EMTS and even an attorney or two turned out on Saturday to help Smyth County’s children Shop with a Hero. Sponsored by Walmart and organized by the Marion Police Department in partnership with the Smyth County Department of Social Services, the annual event allows children to team up with a hero of their choosing to browse the Marion store for toys and clothing to celebrate Christmas. “We deeply appreciate the Department of Social Services and Walmart [for] allowing us to be ambassadors of holiday spirit,” said Marion Police Chief John Clair. “These interactions are crucial to create engagement with our local youth in non-enforcement settings.”

