Bristol Ballet to present 'The Nutcracker'

The Bristol Ballet, now in its 74th season, will present “The Nutcracker” in historic downtown Bristol and Richlands this December. Bristol Ballet’s interpretation of this timeless classic takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Charles R. King Community Center at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWVCC) and will return to the Paramount Bristol stage for three performances: Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m..

In partnership with the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, the Dec. 10 noon performance is affectionately referred to as “The Pupcracker,” as it will include a pet adoption event in the lobby of the Paramount. A few furry friends will also take part in the party scene for Paramount performances.

“We are very excited to be expanding our outreach into rural Southwest Virginia through a new partnership with Southwest Virginia Community College,” said Bristol Ballet’s artistic and development director in charge of producing “The Nutcracker.” “We hope to bring the magic of this wonderful tradition to families who may not have had the opportunity to see it live in their communities in the past.”

The Bristol Ballet interpretation of the Tchaikovsky classic Christmas story tips a hat to this region’s Appalachian music history and the 1927 Bristol Sessions with Mother Maybelle and the Carter Sisters standing in for Mother Ginger and the Polichinelles.

Experience the wonder of Clara’s adventure as she helps break the spell of the evil Rat Queen and goes on a journey through the land of Snow and onward to the Land of Sweets. Principal dancers Erin Ginn and Jace Coronado reprise their roles as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier.

Ginn, a Kingsport, Tenn. native who now resides in New York City, teaches classical ballet and is a certified pilates instructor. She began her ballet training at a young age under Karen Gibbons-Brown and attended the Walnut Hill School of Performing Arts, receiving honors for Outstanding Achievement in Ballet. She began her professional career as an apprentice with the Cincinnati Ballet and graduated with High Distinction from Indiana University, earning a Bachelor of Science in ballet performance. She has danced nationally and internationally with a number of ballet companies across the country.

Coronado also resides in New York and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance and vocal performance from West Texas A&M and studied at the School of American Ballet. He has appeared in a number of productions on Broadway, including West Side Story, Disney’s Alladin, Guys and Dolls, and an American in Paris. He also works as a master teacher and choreographer for various schools and companies in the New England area.

For the Paramount production, guest artists Olivia Ratliff, a dance instructor at Bristol Ballet and SWVCC, and Norbert Nirewicz take the spotlight during Snow and Arabian scenes. Nirewicz is a native of Poland and has been working as a dancer, teacher, and choreographer across the United States, Japan, Latin America, and Europe. Ratliff holds a Bachelors of Fine Arts in dance from Radford University, a Master’s in Elementary Educations from King University, and obtained her Master of Fine Arts degree in choreography from Wilson College this year.

Bristol Ballet underwent a change in leadership in July of this year when longtime Artistic Director Michele Plescia announced her retirement after 18 years with the company. Plescia had studied ballet under the company’s founder, the late Constance Hardinge.

For tickets and more information about Bristol Ballet, visit BristolBallet.org.