Morning Coffee Beans Going back to school at 54! Deana Landers Columnist Aug 19, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After 30 years of being a nurse, I decided to further my education for teaching. We moved a few blocks from the University of Texas, Pan Am, and I wanted to get a teaching degree.kAmx H2D dc[ 2?5 >J 3C2:? 925 E@ @A6? 2 7@=56C x 925 AFE 2H2J =@?8 28@] %96 >@DE 492==6?8:?8 4=2DD x 925 E@ E2<6 H2D 42=4F=FD]k^AmkAmx H2D ?6G6C G6CJ 8@@5 H:E9 ?F>36CD] p=863C2 925 2=H2JD 366? =:<6 6=64EC:42= H:C6D :? >J 3C2:?[ 4@??64E:?8 E96 A@D:E:G6D 2?5 ?682E:G6D 2E E96 C:89E E:>6] w@H6G6C[ :E >2J 36 ECF6 E92E C6A6E:E:@? 96=AD[ >F49 =:<6 8:G:?8 2==6C8J :?;64E:@?D[ E@ 3F:=5 FA :>>F?:EJ]k^Am kAm~?46 x D2E 5@H? :? >J 7:CDE 42=4F=FD 4=2DD[ >J 762CD 3682? E@ DF3D:56 2 =:EE=6] (96? x 76=E E96 :CC:E2E:@?[ x D=@H65 >J 3C62E9:?8 2?5 7@4FD65 @? 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E96 3@@<]k^Am kAmQ(6VC6 ?@E E96C6 J6E[Q x D2:5]k^AmkAmQ~z[ 5@?VE H@CCJ[ J@F H:== 36[Q 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmp 76H 52JD =2E6C[ x H2D :? 4=2DD 766=:?8 =:<6 x H2D D:EE:?8 :? E96 >:55=6 @7 2 >:==:@? 5:776C6?E 4@=@C65 E2?8=65 H:C6D] qFE E96?[ E96 E62496C 3682? E@ AFE 6BF2E:@?D[ DBF2C6 C@FE6D[ 2?5 DEC2?86 8C2A9D @? E96 3@2C5] $F556?=J[ x 7@F?5 >JD6=7 A2CE:4:A2E:?8] x <?6H H9:49 5:C64E:@? 96 H2D 8@:?8[ 2?5 x H2D 86EE:?8 :E] x H2D 5:C64E:?8 E96 2?DH6CD 2D 96 5C6H 8C2A9D E9:D H2J 2?5 E92E] w6 D2:5 96 H2D A=62D65 E92E x H2D C6=2I65 2?5 6?;@J:?8 E96 4=2DD]k^Am kAmQxE H2D?VE 325[Q x D2:5]k^Am kAmx 925 2=C625J EFC?65 E96 4@C?6CPk^Am Deana Landers lives in Marion. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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