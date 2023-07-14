In its five months of operation, the average response time for Smyth County Fire & Rescue is 8 minutes and 55 seconds.

Last week, Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford shared a review of the agency’s statistics with Smyth County’s Public Safety Committee.

The agency launched Feb. 1 with a new EMS station in Atkins. On May 1, it assumed operation of Saltville’s EMS agency.

As of June 30, the end of the county’s fiscal year, Crawford reported that the two EMS units had responded to 400 calls and transported patients in 59% of those responses. In 83% of the calls, the patients received advanced life support care.

For the Atkins unit, Crawford reported that the unit’s average response time was 8:03, while Saltville’s was 9:43. Saltville’s response time, he said, is complicated by the area’s geography and its coverage area, which extends to the Bland County line.

Slightly less than 12% of the calls had a response time of greater than 15 minutes.

Crawford also told the committee that SCFR is striving to be active in the community and has done programs for Oak Point Elementary School’s special needs summer school and Grace Academy. As well, the agency staffed three trucks for Saltville’s Firemen’s Bash.

In the coming weeks and months, Crawford said, the Saltville unit will staff several big community events, including the Rich Valley Fair, Saltville’s Labor Day celebration, the Lion’s summer carnival, and Northwood High School’s football games.