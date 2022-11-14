COUNTRY FEEDBACK: Bent at the wait

It sounds like a comedy bit, but it’s all too real.

You’re motoring down the highway when you see the billboard with the bright digital display.

“ER wait time 10 minutes” or “ER wait time one hour” or “Our ER? That’s a good one. May want to try Big Ed’s Funeral Home instead.”

I’ve been passing these advertising anomalies for years, but I still haven’t nailed down the target audience.

Marketing your establishment’s emergency department makes sense.

It’s good to know that your friendly neighborhood health care center folks can stich up wounds, help a headache, splint a sprain or yank out a splinter.

What’s perplexing, though, is the need for real-time electronic updates on how long it takes to see the aforementioned licensed medical professionals.

“Well, you know, Honey, I wasn’t planning on getting this stick of rebar removed from my ear canal, but I see that St. Mary’s Blessed Holy Water Healing Hut can wheel me in in less than five minutes. I’m there.

“What did you say?”

Or.

“Deep breaths, Dear, deep breaths. You’re doing great. Our new bundle of joy should be here any second.

“Oops! Cancel that. Billboard says the Bouncing Baby Birthing Barn is backed up for at least two hours. On the plus side, though, it’s only 70 percent humidity, and Walmart is having a half-off sale on hot towels and boiling water.”

Friendly suggestion, Mr. or Mrs. hospital CEO. How about using some of this misguided marketing budget to hire another nurse or 300? Maybe think about blowing it on some fluffy, heavy hotel robes instead of those threadbare Bride of Frankenstein gowns left over from the insane asylum quilting bee.

Better yet, cut your patients a break on prices. We’re well aware that equipment and training aren’t cheap, but we also know the preferred network pain relief potion (translation: Tylenol tablet) you just prescribed didn’t cost you no $450.

Bottom line: when it comes to your physical well-being, the waiting ain’t the hardest part. It’s the excruciating wallop to the wallet.

Let’s fix it – stat.

