Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: March 18, 2023

Total Number of Head: 466

Total Sales: $404,081.77

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 356

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 219.00 to 224.00 AVG: 223.00

401-600 lbs 165.00 to 224.00 AVG: 202.00

601-800 lbs 110.00 to 220.00 AVG: 179.00

801-1199 lbs 81.00 to 173.50 AVG: 169.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 125.00 to 221.00 AVG: 193.00 401-600 lbs 10.00 to 199.00 AVG: 179.00

601-800 lbs 57.00 to 186.00 AVG: 162.00

801-1399 lbs 69.00 to 164.00 AVG: 101.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 120.00 to 190.00 AVG: 160.00

401-600 lbs 33.00 to 197.00 AVG: 162.00

601-800 lbs 60.00 to 170.00 AVG: 135.00

801-1399 lbs 80.00 to 110.00 AVG: 91.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 60

COWS: 37.00 to 104.00 AVG: 79.00

BULLS: 89.00 to 102.00 AVG: 94.50

GOATS: Number of Head: 9 Sold by Head 50.00 to 150.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 10 80.00 to 250.00 AVG: 150.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 1 1125.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 20 825.00 to 1450.00 AVG: 1100.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 975.00 to 1425.00 AVG: 1200.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 3 1025.00 to 1250.00 AVG: 1150.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 4 35.00 to 59.00 AVG: 47.50

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Mar 16, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 174 head Feeder Steers 103 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 150.00-178.00 300- 400 182.00-202.00 400- 500 196.00-204.00 500- 600 205.00 600- 700 166.00-184.00 700- 800 130.00-184.50 800- 900 167.25 900-1000 167.25 1000-1100 112.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 202.00 400- 500 183.00 500- 600 205.00 1000-1100 112.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 20 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 300- 400 132.00-156.00 400- 500 162.00 600- 700 112.00 700- 800 104.00 Feeder Heifers 40 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 300- 400 172.00-180.00 400- 500 166.00 500- 600 180.00 600- 700 152.00 700- 800 144.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 170.00-180.00 400- 500 168.00 500- 600 178.00 600- 700 124.00-160.00 700- 800 124.00 Feeder Bulls 11 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 220.00 300- 400 216.00 400- 500 190.00-216.00 500- 600 130.00-142.00 700- 800 141.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 300- 400 190.00 700- 800 125.00 Slaughter Cattle 96 head Slaughter Cows 84 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 74.00-86.00 1200-1600 81.00-96.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 100.00-107.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 84.00-88.00 1200-2000 85.00-95.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 99.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 60.00-73.00 850-1200 66.00-89.00 Slaughter Bulls 12 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 100.00-107.00 1500-2500 112.00-116.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 109.00 1500-2500 120.00-122.00 Cows Returned To Farm 18 head Medium and Large 1, 2-11 years old 875-1450 875.00-1425.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 12 pair Medium and Large 1, 2-10 years old with calves 25-400 lbs 850-1250 950.00-1350.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 10 head Holstein Bulls 70- 100 100.00 100- 130 140.00 Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov





Tri-State VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Fri Mar 17, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 660 head Feeder Steers 250 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 189.00-245.00 300- 400 221.00-235.00 400- 500 175.00-232.00 500- 600 211.00-226.00 600- 700 220.00-231.00 700- 800 160.00-211.00 800- 900 160.00 900-1000 107.00-140.00 1000-1100 120.00-136.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 245.00 300- 400 186.00-228.00 400- 500 180.00-236.00 500- 600 170.00-233.00 600- 700 140.00-170.00 700- 800 160.00 800- 900 158.00 900-1000 105.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 10 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 500- 600 98.00 600- 700 100.00-116.00 Feeder Heifers 300 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 169.00-212.00 300- 400 157.00-220.00 400- 500 168.00-207.00 500- 600 174.00-185.00 600- 700 126.00-167.00 700- 800 130.00-155.00 800- 900 111.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 166.00-216.00 300- 400 164.00-194.00 400- 500 146.00-215.00 500- 600 142.00-216.00 600- 700 147.00-171.00 700- 800 149.00-156.00 800- 900 103.00-113.00 Feeder Bulls 100 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 222.50 300- 400 235.00 400- 500 170.00-201.00 500- 600 191.00-220.00 600- 700 140.00-198.00 700- 800 164.00 800- 900 105.00 900-1000 95.00-100.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 200- 300 228.00 300- 400 235.00 400- 500 201.00-239.00 500- 600 150.00-220.00 600- 700 150.00-205.00 700- 800 110.00-165.00 800- 900 90.00 900-1000 99.00 Slaughter Cattle 155 head Slaughter Cows 125 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 78.00-83.00 1200-1600 80.00-88.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 91.00-108.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 85.00-90.00 1200-2000 85.00-94.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 98.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 60.00-75.00 850-1200 67.00-78.00 Slaughter Bulls 30 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 102.00-111.00 1500-2500 100.00-116.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 124.00-131.00 1500-2500 134.00-137.00 Cows Returned To Farm 3 head Medium and Large 1, 2-5 years old 900-1100 1300.00-1350.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 4 pair Medium and Large 1, 3-6 years old with calves 150-200 lbs 1000-1200 1175.00-1650.00 per pair All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated. Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included. Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov