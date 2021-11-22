3 Bedroom Home in Saltville - $179,900

Classic 1955 bungalow style home on 2.96 acres with tons of updates, Enjoy the large partially covered wrap around porch with gorgeous views of the mountains or in front of the cozy fireplace in the living room. This home also features 2 updated bathrooms, kitchen and flooring. 3 bedrooms, original french doors, full bathroom in basement as well as possible 4th bedroom and wood burning stove. Very private 20X24 covered entertainment patio with 2 flat screens, bar with hot and cold water lines, electricity, and 2 ceiling fans ready for the perfect outdoor kitchen. Large barn and some fenced pasture and garden. Buyers and Buyer's Agent to verify all information.