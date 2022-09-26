High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Team District Overall
Giles 6-0 10-2
Bland County 4-2 9-2
Auburn 3-2 6-3
Galax 3-2 8-6
Grayson County 3-3 7-5
Fort Chiswell 1-5 2-11
George Wythe 0-6 4-14
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Sept. 19
Bland County def. Grayson County 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22
Giles def. Auburn 25-21, 21-25, 25-7, 25-20
Galax def. Fort Chiswell 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Graham def. George Wythe 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13
Wednesday Sept. 21
Bland County def. Fort Chiswell 25-23, 25-21, 25-21
Grayson County def. George Wythe 18-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14, 15-12
Giles def. Galax 25-14, 23-25, 25-7, 25-15
Glenvar def. Auburn 25-10, 25-17, 25-18
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Auburn
Monday Oct. 3
Eastern Montgomery at Bland County
Tuesday Oct. 4
Galax at Bland County
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday Sept. 21
2022 Graham Invitational
At Graham Intermediate School, Bluefield
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Union 24, Carroll County 81, Oak Hill Academy 97, George Wythe 112, Eastern Montgomery 141, Princeton WV 148, Galax 152, Bland County 198, Honaker 227, John I. Burton 236.
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
George Wythe 35, Galax 74, Princeton WV 94, Eastern Montgomery 94, Union 107, Grayson County 143, John I. Burton 164, Richlands 181.
Saturday Sept. 24
Bristol Crossing
At Steele Creek Course, Bristol TN
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Elizabethton TN, Sullivan East TN, Wolf Hills Home School, Greeneville TN, Lee 228, Virginia 231, Tazewell 241, John Battle 251, Abingdon 252, Castlewood 262, University School of Johnson City TN 265, Marion 268, Unicoi County TN 282, Cherokee NC 354, Cocke County TN, 359, Gate City 368, South Greene TN 377, Kingsport Area Christian TN 471.
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Virginia 63, John Battle 72, Abingdon 91, Greenville TN 93, Eastern Montgomery 122, Elizabethton TN 126, Sullivan East TN 135, West Greene TN 199, Marion 201.
UPCOMING MEETS--
Tomorrow
At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol VA
Bland County at Randy Smith Classic
Saturday Oct. 1
At Randolph Park, Dublin
Bland County at Cougar Clash Invitational
GOLF
MATCH RESULTS--
Monday Sept. 19
2022 MED championships
At Wytheville Country Club, Wytheville
Par 70
TEAM SCORES:
Galax 302, George Wythe 319, Giles 349, Auburn 375, Fort Chiswell 393, Bland County 394, Grayson County 400.
THIS WEEK’S MATCH--
Today
2022 Region 1C championships
At Wytheville Country Club, Wytheville
Galax, George Wythe, Eastern Montgomery, and Covington qualified
At-large qualifiers to Region 1C championships
Drew Royal, Matthew Altizer (Auburn), Justin Hylemon (Fort Chiswell), Walker Gillespie, Coltan Farrell, William Ballard (Giles), Carter Hooker, Luke Turner, Isaac Ingram, Ryan Ratcliffe (Bath County), and Landon Torres, Jackson Leighton (Narrows).
FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
George Wythe 2-0 4-1
Galax 1-0 3-2
Grayson County 0-0 4-0
Bland County 0-0 0-2
Auburn 0-0 0-3
Fort Chiswell 1-1 1-4
Giles 0-3 2-3
GAME RESULTS--
Friday/Saturday Sept. 23/24
Graham 28, Galax 14
George Wythe 16, Rural Retreat 14
Grayson County 42, Marion 9
Fort Chiswell 36, Giles 20
Auburn (idle)
Eastern Montgomery at Bland County (cancelled)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Sept. 30
Fort Chiswell at Auburn
George Wythe at Graham
Grayson County at Covington
Giles, Galax (idle)
Castlewood at Bland County (cancelled)