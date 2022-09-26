 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Roundup

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Team District Overall

Giles 6-0 10-2

Bland County 4-2 9-2

Auburn 3-2 6-3

Galax 3-2 8-6

Grayson County 3-3 7-5

Fort Chiswell 1-5 2-11

George Wythe 0-6 4-14

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Sept. 19

Bland County def. Grayson County 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22

Giles def. Auburn 25-21, 21-25, 25-7, 25-20

Galax def. Fort Chiswell 25-19, 25-17, 25-15

People are also reading…

Graham def. George Wythe 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13

Wednesday Sept. 21

Bland County def. Fort Chiswell 25-23, 25-21, 25-21

Grayson County def. George Wythe 18-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14, 15-12

Giles def. Galax 25-14, 23-25, 25-7, 25-15

Glenvar def. Auburn 25-10, 25-17, 25-18

UPCOMING GAMES--

Tomorrow

Bland County at Auburn

Monday Oct. 3

Eastern Montgomery at Bland County

Tuesday Oct. 4

Galax at Bland County

CROSS COUNTRY

MEET RESULTS--

Wednesday Sept. 21

2022 Graham Invitational

At Graham Intermediate School, Bluefield

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Union 24, Carroll County 81, Oak Hill Academy 97, George Wythe 112, Eastern Montgomery 141, Princeton WV 148, Galax 152, Bland County 198, Honaker 227, John I. Burton 236.

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

George Wythe 35, Galax 74, Princeton WV 94, Eastern Montgomery 94, Union 107, Grayson County 143, John I. Burton 164, Richlands 181.

Saturday Sept. 24

Bristol Crossing

At Steele Creek Course, Bristol TN

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Elizabethton TN, Sullivan East TN, Wolf Hills Home School, Greeneville TN, Lee 228, Virginia 231, Tazewell 241, John Battle 251, Abingdon 252, Castlewood 262, University School of Johnson City TN 265, Marion 268, Unicoi County TN 282, Cherokee NC 354, Cocke County TN, 359, Gate City 368, South Greene TN 377, Kingsport Area Christian TN 471.

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Virginia 63, John Battle 72, Abingdon 91, Greenville TN 93, Eastern Montgomery 122, Elizabethton TN 126, Sullivan East TN 135, West Greene TN 199, Marion 201.

UPCOMING MEETS--

Tomorrow

At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol VA

Bland County at Randy Smith Classic

Saturday Oct. 1

At Randolph Park, Dublin

Bland County at Cougar Clash Invitational

GOLF

MATCH RESULTS--

Monday Sept. 19

2022 MED championships

At Wytheville Country Club, Wytheville

Par 70

TEAM SCORES:

Galax 302, George Wythe 319, Giles 349, Auburn 375, Fort Chiswell 393, Bland County 394, Grayson County 400.

THIS WEEK’S MATCH--

Today

2022 Region 1C championships

At Wytheville Country Club, Wytheville

Galax, George Wythe, Eastern Montgomery, and Covington qualified

At-large qualifiers to Region 1C championships

Drew Royal, Matthew Altizer (Auburn), Justin Hylemon (Fort Chiswell), Walker Gillespie, Coltan Farrell, William Ballard (Giles), Carter Hooker, Luke Turner, Isaac Ingram, Ryan Ratcliffe (Bath County), and Landon Torres, Jackson Leighton (Narrows).

FOOTBALL

Team District Overall

George Wythe 2-0 4-1

Galax 1-0 3-2

Grayson County 0-0 4-0

Bland County 0-0 0-2

Auburn 0-0 0-3

Fort Chiswell 1-1 1-4

Giles 0-3 2-3

GAME RESULTS--

Friday/Saturday Sept. 23/24

Graham 28, Galax 14

George Wythe 16, Rural Retreat 14

Grayson County 42, Marion 9

Fort Chiswell 36, Giles 20

Auburn (idle)

Eastern Montgomery at Bland County (cancelled)

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Friday Sept. 30

Fort Chiswell at Auburn

George Wythe at Graham

Grayson County at Covington

Giles, Galax (idle)

Castlewood at Bland County (cancelled)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …

GWHS senior opens pop-up gift shop

GWHS senior opens pop-up gift shop

George Wythe High School senior Maria Malavolti wants to study marketing after she graduates and already has a jump on her peers. The 18-year-…

Chilhowie festival celebrates return of apples to region

Chilhowie festival celebrates return of apples to region

For years, Chilhowie’s Apple Festival was celebrating its heritage as a major apple-growing community. The orchards had long since disappeared from the landscape. However, today apples with Chilhowie roots are flourishing and becoming part of a growing industry.