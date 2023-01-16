 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woods and Wildlife Conference comes to Wytheville

Over 10 million acres of Virginia’s woods are privately owned. The Woods & Wildlife Conference provides information, tools, and personal contacts to help private land owners keep their woods, and the wildlife that live in them, healthy and productive. Join Virginia Cooperative Extension in Wytheville on February 11, 2023 for the conference that will cover a variety of topics to help you get more from your land. This conference is for owners of large or small tracts of land. It is a one stop for individuals, families, and managers wanting to learn about woods, wildlife, and other natural resources. The program provides multiple links to information, sources of assistance, and a better understanding of the natural resources around you. Come hear experts speak on Managing Hardwood Forests in Uncertain Times, Invasive Insects Impacting Woodlands in Virginia, and Breeding Bird Conservation in Southwest Virginia.

Additional topics covered in concurrent sessions include:

How to Control Nonnative Invasive Plants

The How & Why of Locating Boundary Lines

Ruffed Grouse in SW Virginia: Obstacles and Opportunities

Legacy Planning — Conserving your Family and your Land

Collecting and Propagating Native Seeds

Implementing Quality Deer Management on your Property

Legal Tools in Legacy Planning

Principles and Practices for Pruning Trees Around the Home and Landscape

Registration information can be found online at https://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/onlineregistration.html

For more information contact Jennifer Gagnon at jgagnon@vt.edu or 540-231-6391.

