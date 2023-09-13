CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

FALL GARDENING HELP DESK. On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will have a free Fall In Love With Fall Gardening program at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St. Everyone interested in gardening is invited to stop and ask their gardening questions and pick up soil sampling materials. Local Master Gardeners will provide information and answer questions.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CONFERENCE. The 22nd annual Domestic Violence Conference hosted by SWVA Legal Aid Society will be held Oct. 6 from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center. With a $40 registration fee, continuing education credits are available. For more information and to register, visit https://svlas.org/event/beyond-skin-deep/ or email Gary Cody at gcody@svlas.org .

S.O.S. – SIGNS OF STRANGULATION CONFERENCE. On Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. a signs of strangulation conference will be held at the Russell County Conference Center in Lebanon. Registration is free and available at https://forms.office.com/r/7fDiPJ0Cbp or email kallison@vacourts.gov. Continuing education hours for attorneys, law enforcement, magistrates and clerks are being sought. The program is presented by The Tazewell County Domestic Violence Coordinated Community Response Team

CHURCH

REVIVAL. About 30 area churches are expected to take part in a revival being held Sept. 17-20 at 7 p.m. A countywide choir will minister. The tent will be across from Marion Church of God and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office on Matson Drive in Marion. For more information, call Arthur at 276-685-1318, Roger at 276-706-0151, or Cody at 276-780-1109.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS. The annual Blessing of the Animals service will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at Christ Episcopal Church in Marion at 10 a.m. An event of the Smyth County Humane Society, the non-profit organization will be accepting monetary and pet food donations.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available to assist constituents on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Marion Town Council chambers at 138 West Main St. from 2-3:30 p.m. Citizens may call the Christiansburg office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.

HAPPENINGS

CROOKED ROAD HOSTS ANNIVERSARY CEREMONY. Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road will host a special ceremony in celebration of The Crooked Road’s 20th Anniversary in 2024 at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace on Sept. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Music will be performed by The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, Junior Appalachian Musicians, and The Crooked Road’s new Artist in Residence, Jared Boyd. In addition to live music, the event will host luthiers, guest speakers, and an unveiling of The Crooked Road’s 20th anniversary logo. The ceremony is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. Funding for the event’s programming is made possible in part by the National Endowment for The Arts and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

BROOKS FAMILY REUNION. The Brooks Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 12-2 p.m. at Falling Water Baptist Church’s fellowship hall. The church is on Hwy. 16 in Marion. For more information, call Emma Wymer at 276-685-7935.

CRUISE IN. On Saturday, Sept. 16, a Saturday Night Cruise In will be held at the Marion farmers market, featuring Jarid Reedy from 6-9 p.m.

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1-5 p.m., a Made Whole Market will be held at 265 Echo Valley Road, Wytheville. This indoor market, which focuses on whole health and wellness, features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread, other food, and more. A special three-part workshop focused on gardening for greater food security and better health will be held from 2-5 p.m. Whitmar McConnell, a soil consultant, market crop grower, and owner of Golden Moments Farms in Kentucky, will lead the workshops. Text Victoria Diaz at 860-416-4016 for more details.

MACDOWELL MUSIC CLUB. The MacDowell Music Club will begin their new year on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on Main Street in Rural Retreat. Saelah Viars will present a program of vocal selections. Everyone is invited to this free program.

GODDESSES-HEROES-DREAMS. The Art Place in Chilhowie will host a solo photography show by Cindy Goff Sept. 21-Oct. 29. An artist reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The show is titled “Goddesses. Heroes. Dreams.”

APPLE FESTIVAL. The 69th Chilhowie Community Apple Festival will take place Sept. 22-24. The 2023 theme is: Love Where You Live.

TRAILGATE. Hungry Mother State Park in Marion will celebrate National Public Lands Day with “Trailgate”. On Saturday, Sept. 23, park staff and volunteers will offer their take on tailgating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the spillway below the lake dam. Visitors are encouraged to stop at a variety of tailgates to learn about “all kinds of topics that pertain to our park and area.” Trailgate is free.

CHILHOWIE MUSIC IN THE PARK. These free concerts presented by the Town of Chilhowie will feature P.F. Flyers on Oct. 7. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. During the Apple Festival, on Sept. 23 at the farmers market, South 40 will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Soul Sandwich will play from 2-4 p.m. Bring a chair. A food truck is usually on site.

FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS. Marion will mark National Fallen Firefighters Week with a special ceremony on Monday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. in front of Town Hall. Crosses with American flags will be placed to commemorate the two Smyth County firefighters who perished in the line of duty. Earl Morphew of the Chilhowie Fire Department and Charles “Dog” Woods of the Adwolfe Fire Department will be honored posthumously at the program.

CHILI CHAMPIONSHIP. The 37th annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship, featuring Morrison & Perkins, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillin’, and Bluffett: Jimmy Buffett Tribute live on the Main Stage will be held Saturday, Oct. 14.. Chili tasting tickets $5, available at 6 p.m. Beer gardens, food trucks, and more. Free beach balls while they last.

CRUISE IN. On Saturday, Oct. 21, a Saturday Night Cruise In will be held at the farmers market, featuring HB Beverly from 6-9 p.m.

HALLOWEEN MADNESS. Halloween Madness, Marion’s downtown trunk or treat event, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

MARION CHRISTMAS MARKET: The annual Christmas Market will be held at the Marion Farmers Market on Saturdays, Thanksgiving through Christmas.

MERRY MARION. Marion will celebrate the holiday season with its Merry Marion Christmas celebration Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Downtown open house will be held Thursday, Nov. 30, with extended hours and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting at the Town Hall at 7 p.m. The Christmas Parade is set for Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. along Main Street.

CHRISTMAS MARKET. Vendors are wanted to the Chilhowie Lions Club’s indoor Christmas Market set for Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 116 Industrial Park Rd. in Chilhowie. Spaces are $20 paid in advance and include a table and two chairs.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.