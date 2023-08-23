From making pinecone owls to celebrating National Public Lands Day, Hungry Mother State Park has a calendar full of activities for Sept. 6-30.

Tuesdays

6 p.m. SUP Yoga by Whitetop Yoga: Join Yoga instructor Kelly Blevins to experience a more engaged form of yoga striking poses on a Stand Up Paddleboard out on the lake. Meet at the Dock ‘n Shop. Pre-register at 276-492-6901 for payment.

Wednesdays

6:30 p.m. Paddle in the Park: Canoe the lake at its most scenic and learn a little history of how the lake began. Participants must be at least six years of age. $10/person. Pre-registration is required at the Discovery Center. Meet at the Dock ‘n Shop. (No program Sept. 13.)

Thursdays

9 a.m. Yoga by Whitetop Yoga: Join Yoga instructor Kelly Blevins to experience the calming benefits of yoga in a natural setting. Meet at the beach. The class is for any experience level. Pre-register at 276-492-6901 for payment.

Fridays

8 p.m. Bat Wagon: Take a wagon ride through the park as participants keep their eyes peeled looking for bats as it starts to get dark in one of the park’s most popular programs. Pre-registration is required at the Discovery Center. Meet at the Discovery Center. $3/person. (Sept. 15 and 22 only.)

Friday, Sept. 8 - Sunday, Sept.10

Girl Scouts Love State Parks: Calling all Junior Girl Scouts to Hungry Mother State Park. Come for a weekend camp out and earn lots of badges.

Saturday, September 9

9 a.m.: What’s SUP with Paddling? Learn some basic skills of Stand Up Paddle boarding (SUP) to feel more comfortable going out on your own. Pre-registration is required at the Discovery Center. For participants 10 years and older. Meet at the Dock ’n Shop. $10.

Saturday, Sept. 16

9 a.m.: What’s SUP with Paddling? See above information.

10 a.m.: Barely Used Pet Adoption: Meet some adorable dogs available for adoption and perhaps take one of them home.

2 p.m.: Campsite Cookery: Join this program to learn some skills to apply both to cooking over a fire as well as cooking in general. Meet at the campfire pit behind Picnic Shelter 3. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 23

National Public Lands Day Trailgate: Join park staff at the Spillway below the dam for “Trailgate,” which is like a tailgate but more nature-centric. Various stations for all ages will be available as well as hikes throughout the day.

Saturday, Sept. 30

9 a.m.: What’s SUP with Paddling? See information above.

11 a.m.: Get Hooked on Fishing: Learn the basics of fishing, as well as tips to enjoy the sport. All equipment is provided, but individuals may bring their own. Meet at the Boat Ramp off Mitchell Valley Road. Free.

1 p.m.: Skin and Bones: Want to touch bear fur or look at beaver teeth? Drop by the interpreter’s table at the beach to see the skulls and furs of local Virginia wildlife. Free.

3 p.m.: Feeding Frenzy: Hungry Mother is home to three extraordinary resident animals and one of their favorite activities is chowing down on some tasty lunch. Come watch the animals enjoy their grub and learn a few neat facts about them. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free.

Sundays

9 a.m.: Early Morning Kayak Tour: Spend the morning with an interpreter kayaking and learning about the park and its natural resources. Must be at least 8 years old to take part. Pre-registration is required at the Discovery Center. $10/person.

11 a.m.: Pinecone Owls: Join park staff to learn about the three species of owls that live in the park and make a pinecone owl to take home. Meet at the Discovery Center. Free.

1 p.m.: Salamander Meander: The Appalachian Mountains are home to many unique salamander species. Get ready to get your feet wet and search for some of these hard to find amphibians. Meet at Raider’s Run trailhead. Free.