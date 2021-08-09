4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $220,000

MULTIPLE OFFER SITUATION, HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 5:00PM ON 8/8/2021 You will not want to miss this stunning and well maintained home right in the heart of Marion, VA. This brick home features 3 bedrooms including a master on the main level as well as a second master downstairs. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a cozy living room which leads into a perfect flex space or office. The oversized kitchen is ideal for entertaining with new appliances. Off of the dining room is a sunroom that was made for morning coffee. Not only does the downstairs have your second master suite but it also includes an incredible amount of finished living space complete with a patio outside and a large drive under garage! This home is a MUST SEE!