BOYS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 11-1 18-4
George Wythe 10-1 18-2
Bland County 8-4 15-6
Grayson County 4-7 5-13
Fort Chiswell 4-7 7-13
Galax 2-10 3-17
Giles 1-10 6-14
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Jan. 30
Bland County 67, Montcalm WV 50
Giles 64, Craig County 38
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell (ppd/Feb. 9)
Tuesday Jan. 31
Bland County 54, Grayson County 44
Fort Chiswell 61, Galax 53
Auburn 76, Giles 38
Wednesday Feb. 1
Graham 66, Galax 36
George Wythe 77, Blacksburg 50
Friday Feb. 3
Bland County 71, Fort Chiswell 56
George Wythe 71, Grayson County 38
Galax 83, Giles 79
Saturday Feb. 4
George Wythe 57, William Byrd 40
Auburn 79, Narrows 65
UPCOMING GAMES--
Saturday Feb. 11
At Galax HS, Galax
Seeding playoff (if necessary)
Auburn vs. George Wythe
Monday Feb. 13
2022-23 MED tournament
First round at higher seeds
5 seed at 4 seed
6 seed at 3 seed
7 seed at 2 seed
Wednesday Feb. 15
Semifinals at higher seeds
Winner 5/4 at 1 seed
Winner 7/2 vs winner 6/3
Saturday Feb. 18
At Galax HS, Galax
Championship final
Semifinals winners (5:00 p.m.)
Third-place game
If necessary (1:00 p.m.)
BOYS BOX SCORES
BLAND COUNTY (13-6) 67
Watters 1-4 0-0 2, James 13-21 3-4 31, Pauley 4-9 0-0 8, Nolley 2-6 0-0 4, Thompson 3-12 2-2 10, Boone 4-8 2-4 10, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 28-65 7-10 67
MONTCALM (n/a) 50
L. Carver 1 4-4 7, White 4 6-10 14, Fink 1 0-0 2, N. Carner 2 0-0 4, Neal 10 0-0 20, Cline 1 0-0 3, Bossard 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-2 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0. TOTAlS 19 10-16 50
Bland County 13 15 22 17--67
Montcalm 13 13 11 13--50
3-point goals: James 2, Thompson 2, L. Carver, Cline. BC 3-point shooting: (4-22) James 2-6, Pauley 0-2, Nolley 0-2, Thompson 2-8, Boone 0-1, Smith 0-2, Pennington 0-1. BC rebounds: 24 (Pauley 8). BC assists: 5 (James 3). BC steals: 12 (James 5). BC blocked outs: 3 (Smith 2). Total fouls: BC 18, Montcalm 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 39, Montcalm 27.
* * * * *
GRAYSON COUNTY (4-6, 5-12) 44
Gillespie 6 1-2 16, Dowell 2 2-2 6, Mac. Goad 2 4-4 9, Cheeks 0 0-0 0, Weatherman 1 0-2 2, Phipps 1 0-1 2, Mav. Goad 3 0-2 6, Mc. Goad 1 0-0 3, Simpson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 16 7-13 44
BLAND COUNTY (7-4, 14-6) 54
Watters 1-3 2-4 4, James 3-12 9-12 15, Pauley 6-12 4-6 18, Nolley 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 4-10 2-4 13, Boone 2-7 0-2 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 16-46 17-28 54
Grayson County 11 8 7 18--44
Bland County 8 12 15 19--54
3-point goals: Gillespie 3, Mac. Goad, Mc. Goad, Pauley 2, Thompson 3. BC 3-point shooting: (5-15) James 0-3, Pauley 2-5, Nolley 0-2, Thompson 3-4, Boone 0-1. BC rebounds: 31 (Pauley 9). BC assists: 5 (James 2). BC steals: 8 (James 5). BC blocked shots: 4 (Pauley 3). Total fouls: GC 20, BC 10. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: Phipps, Thompson. JV score: Bland County 44, Grayson County 32.
* * * * *
FORT CHISWELL (4-7, 7-13) 56
Sutphin 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1 3-4 5, Selfe 5 1-1 11, Tomlinson 4 2-2 11, Norris 6 0-2 16, Billings 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 1 0-1 2, Stoots 0 0-0 0, Felts 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 2-4 5. TOTALS 21 8-14 56
BLAND COUNTY (8-4, 15-6) 71
Watters 2-3 1-2 5, James 7-16 4-5 18, Pauley 6-14 4-4 19, Nolley 1-9 5-6 7, Thompson 5-15 2-6 14, Boone 0-3 2-4 2, Smith 1-3 2-3 4, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 23-65 20-30 71
Fort Chiswell 11 7 15 23--56
Bland County 14 16 20 21--71
3-point goals: Tomlinson, Norris 4, Moore, Pauley 3, Thompson 2. BC 3-point shooting: (5-27) James 0-4, Pauley 3-7, Nolley 0-4, Thompson 2-8, Boone 0-1, Smith 0-2, Brady 0-1. BC rebounds: 32 (Pauley 11). BC assists: 6 (James 3). BC steals: 13 (James 8). BC blocked shots: 6 (Pauley 2, Thompson 2). Total fouls: FC 21, BC 12. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 40, Fort Chiswell 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
George Wythe 10-1 15-5
Fort Chiswell 9-1 14-6
Galax 8-4 12-7
Auburn 7-5 10-12
Bland County 3-9 8-13
Grayson County 2-9 6-13
Giles 0-10 1-18
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Jan. 30
Bland County 52, Grayson County 34
Giles 53, Craig County 49
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell (ppd/Feb. 9)
Tuesday Jan. 31
Fort Chiswell 54, Galax 40
Auburn 51, Giles 14
Wednesday Feb. 1
Narrows 56, Bland County 37
Blacksburg 56, George Wythe 49
Friday Feb. 3
Fort Chiswell 71, Bland County 37
Alleghany 52, Auburn 41
Galax 61, Giles 26
George Wythe 53, Grayson County 24
UPCOMING GAMES--
Saturday Feb. 11
At Galax HS, Galax
Seeding playoff (if necessay)
George Wythe vs. Fort Chiswell
Monday Feb. 13
2022-23 MED tournament
First round at higher seeds
5 seed at 4 seed
6 seed at 3 seed
7 seed at 2 seed
Thursday Feb. 16
Semifinals at higher seed
Winner 5/4 at 1 seed
Winner 7/2 vs winner 6/3
Saturday Feb. 18
At Galax HS, Galax
Championship final
Semifinal winners (7:00 p.m.)
Third-place game
If necessary (3.00 p.m.)
GIRLS BOX SCORES
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-8, 6-12) 34
C. Wilson 3 1-2 7, Conklin 4 1-2 9, Clontz 5 4-7 14, Parks 0 0-0 0, Ramey 0 0-0 0, A. Wilson 0 0-1 0, Isom 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 14 6-12 34
BLAND COUNTY (3-8, 8-11) 52
A. Rasnake 4-10 3-4 11, C. Tindall 5-11 0-1 11, B. Sanders 1-3 3-4 5, Sandlin 2-5 1-2 5, Dillow 4-9 2-4 11, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Meadows 2-10 0-0 4, D. Sanders 1-5 1-6 3, M. Rasnake 1-5 0-0 2. TOTALS 20-60 10-21 52
Grayson County 9 11 5 9--34
Bland County 10 17 12 13--52
3-point goals: C. Tindall, Dillow. BC 3-point shooting: (2-14) A. Rasnake 0-5, C. Tindall 1-3, B. Sanders 0-1, Dillow 1-2, Collins 0-1, Meadows 0-1, M. Rasnake 0-1. BC rebounds: 32 (D. Sanders 13). BC assists: 11 (C. Tindall 3, Dillow 3, D. Sanders 3). BC steals: 28 (C. Tindall 12). BC blocked shots: 6 (D. Sanders 6). Total fouls: GC 18, BC 14. Fouled out: Clontz. JV score: Bland County 48, Grayson County 24.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (8-12) 37
A. Rasnake 1-8 1-3 3, C. Tindall 0-5 3-4 3, B. Sanders 1-6 0-0 2, Sandlin 1-4 0-0 2, Dillow 1-5 3-4 6, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Meadows 5-11 0-0 11, D. Sanders 3-5 1-4 7, M. Rasnake 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS 13-48 8-15 37
NARROWS (n/a) 56
Helvey 3 1-2 10, Robertson 5 3-7 14, Cook 1 0-0 2, Howard 1 0-0 2, Spencer 5 2-3 12, Ludwig 1 0-0 2, E. Bowles 4 0-0 9, South 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Brooks 1 0-0 2, R. Bowles 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 7-14 56
Bland County 10 12 7 8--37
Narrows 22 8 17 9--56
3-point goals: Dillow, Meadows, M. Rasnake, Helvey 3, Robertson, E. Bowles. BC 3-point shooting: (3-14) A. Rasnake 0-2, C. Tindall 0-3, Sandlin 0-1, Dillow 1-4, Meadows 1-2, M. Rasnake 1-2. BC rebounds: 19 (D. Sanders 6). BC assists: 9 (A. Rasnake 3). BC steals: 15 (C. Tindall 8). BC blocked shots: 6 (B. Sanders 2, Meadows 2, D. Sanders 2). Total fouls: BC 11, Narrows 13. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 49, Narrows 34.
* * * * *
FORT CHISWELL (9-1, 14-6) 71
M. King 4 0-0 11, K. King 6 6-6 18, Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Jackson 7 6-6 22, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Akers 1 0-0 3, Viars 1 1-2 3, Brown 3 0-0 7, Dalton 0 0-3 0, Adams 2 0-0 5. TOTALS 25 13-17 71
BLAND COUNTY (3-9, 8-13) 37
A. Rasnake 2-3 0-1 5, C. Tindall 5-9 1-4 11, B. Sanders 3-8 0-0 6, M. Tindall 1-1 0-0 2, Meadows 0-9 0-2 0, Sandlin 0-1 1-2 1, Collins 0-0 3-6 3, Dillow 1-3 0-0 2, D. Sanders 2-4 2-4 6, M. Rasnake 0-3 1-2 1. TOTALS 14-41 8-21 37
Fort Chiswell 12 17 23 19--71
Bland County 10 10 9 8--37
3-point goals: M. King 3, Jackson 2, Akers, Brown Adams, A. Rasnake. BC 3-point shooting: (1-5) A. Rasnake 1-1, C. Tindall 0-2, Meadows 0-1, Dillow 0-1. BC rebounds: 28 (D. Sanders 7). BC assists: 12 (A. Rasnake 4). BC steals: 12 (Sandlin 4). BC blocked shot: 1 (D. Sanders). Total fouls: FC 20, BC 17. Fouled out: Viars. JV score: Bland County 47, Fort Chiswell 18.