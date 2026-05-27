GW girls finish as 1C runner-up May 27, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Wythe’s girls finished as runner-up on Tuesday during the VHSL Region 1C track and field championships in Elliston as Emma Faulkner won twice for the Maroons.kAmv( 7:?:D965 H:E9 `cb A@:?ED[ `g A@:?ED 369:?5 H:??6C pF3FC?] }2CC@HD H2D E9:C5 H:E9 `bf A@:?ED]k^AmkAmu2F=<?6C H2D G:4E@C:@FD :? E96 `[e__\>6E6C CF? H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 diaa]fe 2?5 4C@DD65 E96 7:?:D9 =:?6 :? aiad]d_ :? E96 g__]k^AmkAmu:@C6==2 {6@? :? E96 `__ W`g]ef D64@?5DX[ 7C6D9>2? q6==2 ~K>2C :? E96 b[a__ W`bibb]`hX 2?5 E96 cIc__ C6=2J E62> Wcibc]ccX H6C6 2=D@ EC:F>A92?E @? E96 8:C=D D:56 7@C v(]k^Am kAm$<J=6C |4qC:56 H2D E96 @?=J >2=6 H:??6C 7@C v6@C86 (JE96 2D 96 H2D EC:F>A92?E :? E96 a__\>6E6C 52D9 :? ab]ae D64@?5D] v( 7:?:D965 7:7E9 :? E96 E62> DE2?5:?8D H:E9 c_ A@:?ED H:E9 pF3FC? 2>2K:?8 `hf A@:?ED E@ E2<6 E96 E@A AC:K6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Kyle Busch, one of the most prolific drivers in NASCAR history, died suddenly this week at age 41 during a trip to Charlotte. Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Four-star offensive lineman pledges to Virginia Tech Virginia Tech landed a pledge from one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2027 recruiting class on Monday. Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day This coming weekend, Smyth County will once again observe Memorial Day with a full slate of activities in Marion.