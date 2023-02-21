Floyd’s lone wrestler to compete at this weekend’s state tournament scored seven points, giving the Buffaloes a 26th place finish, tied with Dan River, Lee High and Randolph Henry.
Gabriel Anderson, the 175-pounder at Floyd, opened his tournament with a pin over Central Woodstock’s Ryan Mickelwait.
In the quarterfinals, Anderson fell by pin to Trevor Black from King William.
Wrestling though the backside of the brackets, Anderson picked up a quick first-period pin over Jared Blake of Poquoson, but fell in the next round, 12-4, to Radford’s Lance Duncan.