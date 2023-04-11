The student fellow teammates call “Mr. President” demonstrated why the nickname is more than apt when he brought home a state championship award last month.

On March 25, Marion Senior High School senior Sam Widener claimed the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) top state prize in extemporaneous speaking in the 2A level. That category is one that Marion’s longtime forensics coach Todd Necessary said is “the most daunting of the ten categories in VHSL Forensics.”

Widener joined the school’s forensics team during his sophomore year. He explained, “I had always enjoyed talking about politics as well as public speaking. With Forensics, I had the opportunity to do both.”

To successfully compete at the state level in extemporaneous speaking, Necessary said, “It requires an individual with a sincere interest in social, political, and economic concerns on the national and international levels.”

“Competitors,” he explained, “spend time compiling extensive evidence files from periodicals and many news sources.”

On the contest day, competitors make their way through three rounds.

“A competitor will select three prompts from an envelope, choose one of the three, then spend 30 minutes preparing a persuasive argument in response to the prompt. The competitor can make notes on the front and back of one index card and may use this card for reference when called into the competition room to present the speech, which can be no longer than seven minutes, plus a 30-second grace period.”

According to the VHSL, the competitors are judged and rated on appearance, poise, organization, relevance, eye contact, communication, mechanics, articulation, projection, pace, movement, energy, citations, and impact.

For the state championship, the VHSL listed its topics as U.S. politics in round 1, China in round 2, indigenous people in round 3, and health care in round 4.

Widener was familiar with the process as he traveled this year to Dominion High Schooling in Sterling to compete. He earned the title state runner-up last season.

Necessary wasn’t surprised that Widener claimed the state champion title this year. “Sam has worked diligently during each of his three seasons of competition. Each time he has presented a practice speech I feel as though I’ve listened to an elected official. In fact, his team nickname is ‘Mr. President.’ I am exceptionally happy for him and each member of the team.”

As a senior, Widener felt the pressure.

“This year competing was certainly the most stressful. Knowing I had worked so hard to become state champion and there was no returning next year as years in the past, I had to give it my all, and I succeeded,” he said.

In his first year of competition, the season was conducted virtually due to COVID-19. Widener was concerned that might hurt, but, he said, it proved to be “a tremendous experience and practice for future seasons.”

Widener also praised his teammates, saying, “I am so thankful that I have had the opportunity to compete on the Forensics team alongside a number of talented people over the course of the past three years.”

The champion turned to a quote from the United Kingdom’s prime minister during World War II and again in the 1950s, Winston Churchill, to sum up his experience: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”