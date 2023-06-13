Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is excited to announce that Jared Boyd has been selected as the 2023-2024 Artist-In-Residence.

Boyd grew up in the small community of Laurel Fork in Carroll County and spent the early years of his life surrounded by old-time music on both sides of his family. He learned clawhammer banjo from Ray Chatfield through the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program as well as from his grandfather Jimmy Boyd, co-founder of the Franklin County, Virginia, old-time dance band, The Dry Hill Draggers.

Boyd currently plays with the locally loved Twin Creeks Stringband, which is comprised of Boyd’s father, Stacy Boyd, Chris Prillaman and Jason Hambrick. The band currently has two albums out, “Lee Highway Blues” and “Up Jumped Trouble.”

Boyd has won first place clawhammer banjo at many of the fiddlers’ conventions around Southwest Virginia and surrounding areas, including Galax, Abingdon, Tazewell and Fries. He was the blue-ribbon recipient three times at the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention and Best All Around Performer at the 2022 Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention. In addition to his own accolades, The Twin Creeks Stringband also placed first for the Old-Time Band category at the 2022 Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention.

As The Crooked Road’s Artist-In-Residence, Boyd will perform at various events and participate in educational opportunities. He will also contribute an original piece of music or new performance of an existing traditional piece of music for The Crooked Road’s use.

This program will be supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and Virginia Commission for the Arts.