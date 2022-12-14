Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program to start accepting applications soon (copy)

In an effort to reduce underage and high-risk drinking, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will open its grant application process for the 2023-2024 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program on Jan. 1, 2023.

This is the eighth year Virginia ABC is offering grant funding to support the development of alcohol education and prevention programs across the commonwealth.

Since 2013, Virginia ABC has awarded an average of $80,000 each year through its grant program to Virginia organizations working to prevent underage and high-risk drinking. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $10,000 each to support best-practice programs that have a long-lasting impact and encourage partnerships between organizations. Community coalitions, law enforcement, nonprofits, schools, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations and prevention-related groups are encouraged to apply. Proposed projects must address one or more of the following focus areas:

• underage drinking prevention;

• social providing or social hosting prevention;

• high-risk drinking prevention.

“We strive to support communities around Virginia to help individuals make informed health and safety decisions to prevent alcohol misuse,” said Director of Virginia ABC Education and Prevention Katie Crumble. “We are inspired by the work of previous grantees and look forward to the innovative ideas this year’s applicants may propose to reach their communities.”

Applications are available online, with a convenient online platform for submission. An application guide is provided to assist with completion and provide more information about the program. This grant application guide and the grant application are located on ABC’s website at www.abc.virginia.gov/education/grants.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 1, 2023.