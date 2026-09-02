Museum to open exhibit of illustrations of imaginative literature Sep 2, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Frank R Paul's Life on Neptune. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon will present an exhibition of selections from the Korshak Collection, on view Sept. 28 through Jan. 25, 2027.kAmu62EFC:?8 df H@C<D 3J 2CE:DED[ :?4=F5:?8 uC2?< uC2K6EE2[ |:4926= (96=2?[ E96 qC@E96CD w:=563C2?5E[ pCE9FC #24<92>[ r92C=6D '6DD[ w2??6D q@<[ y] p==6? $E] y@9?[ 2?5 qC:2? uC@F5[ 2>@?8 >2?J @E96CD[ E96 6I9:3:E:@? :D 56D:8?65 E@ 6IA=@C6 E96 C:49 G:DF2= H@C=5D @7 72?E2DJ 2?5 D4:6?46 7:4E:@?] $A2??:?8 E96 =2E6 `hE9 46?EFCJ E9C@F89 E96 62C=J a_E9 46?EFCJ[ E96 H@C<D EC246 E96 6G@=FE:@? @7 :>28:?2E:G6 C62=:D> 2?5 :==FDEC2E:@?[ 9:89=:89E:?8 E96 6?5FC:?8 A@H6C @7 ?2CC2E:G6 2CE E@ 3C:?8 >JE9[ =:E6C2EFC6[ 2?5 DA64F=2E:G6 H@C=5D E@ =:76]k^Am kAmsC2H:?8 @? E96>6D @7 96C@:D>[ 7@=<=@C6[ 2?5 =:E6C2CJ 252AE2E:@?[ E96 6I9:3:E:@? :?G:E6D G:D:E@CD E@ 4@?D:56C 9@H 2CE:DED EC2?D=2E6 HC:EE6? ?2CC2E:G6D :?E@ 4@>A6==:?8 G:DF2= 7@C>] %96 G:D:@?2CJ 4@>A@D:E:@?D @7 w2??6D q@<[ E96 25G6?EFC@FD :>286CJ @7 y] p==6? $E] y@9?[ 2?5 E96 7@=<=@C:4 D6?D:3:=:EJ @7 qC:2? uC@F5 C67=64E E96 3C625E9 2?5 252AE23:=:EJ @7 E96 86?C6] %@86E96C[ E96D6 H@C<D C6G62= 2? 6G@=G:?8 G:DF2= =2?8F286 D92A65 3J 492?8:?8 2F5:6?46D[ AF3=:D9:?8 4@?E6IED[ 2?5 2CE:DE:4 2AAC@2496D[ H9:=6 F?56CD4@C:?8 :==FDEC2E:@?’D C@=6 2D 3@E9 DE@CJE6==:?8 >65:F> 2?5 7:?6 2CE AC24E:46]k^Am People are also reading… No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Energy company awards grant to Marion Fire-EMS, expresses support for firefighters Marion council to take up proposed loitering ordinance again Saltville councilman's service remembered Body of teen recovered from a Virginia reservoir Smyth planners to review updated zoning regs for data centers Restaurant gets year reprieve from Styrofoam ban Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting Woman who carried gun into Va. high school 'honest from the beginning,' magistrate says Saltville council begins process to fill open seat Kids take the wheel: Touch-a-Truck returns to Glade Spring kAm“%@52J 2 C62DD6DD>6?E 92D 366? E2<:?8 A=246 2>@?8 2CE 9:DE@C:2?D 2?5 D49@=2CD] |2?J ?@H 4@?D:56C D@>6 :==FDEC2E@CD[ =:<6 }@C>2? #@4<H6==[ w@H2C5 !J=6[ |2I7:6=5 !2CC:D9 2?5 }] r] (J6E9[ 2D 7:?6 2CE:DED 2D H6== 2D :==FDEC2E@CD] x7 J@F =@@< 2E >2?J @7 E96 H@C<D :? E9:D 4@==64E:@?[ x E9:?< J@F H:== D66 E92E DF49 5:DE:?4E:@?D 2C6 2C3:EC2CJ[” D2:5 $E6G6 z@CD92<k^Am kAmz@CD92< 92D 366? 3F:=5:?8 9:D 4@==64E:@? 7@C @G6C c_ J62CD] tIA@D65 D:?46 49:=59@@5 E@ E96 2CEH@C< 86?6C2E65 3J 9:D 72E96C’D D4:6?46 7:4E:@? AF3=:D9:?8 9@FD6 $92DE2 !F3=:D96CD W?@H $92DE2\!9@6?:IX 2?5 :?DA:C65 3J E96 @E96CH@C=5=J H@C<D @7 y] p==6? $E] y@9? 2?5 uC2?< #] !2F= E92E 25@C?65 9:D 49:=59@@5 9@>6[ z@CD92<’D 4@==64E:@? 92D 8C@H? @FE @7 9:D =:76\=@?8 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C E96 :==FDEC2E:@? 86?C6] w:D A2DD:@? :D D92C65 2?5 724:=:E2E65 3J 9:D H:76 2?5 72>:=J]k^Am kAm':D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^H:==:2><:?8>FD6F>]@C8QmH:==:2><:?8>FD6F>]@C8k^2m 7@C 2 =:DE:?8 @7 6G6?ED[ C6=2E65 AC@8C2>>:?8[ 2?5 42>AFD 4@?DECF4E:@? FA52E6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Editor's note: Please be advised that this article contains sensitive material regarding a rape and murder. Chilhowie business helps law enforcement with metal theft case Area law enforcement credited a Chilhowie business with helping solve an industry theft. On Aug. 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office la… Project leader: New Marion recreation area could benefit entire region The park and recreation area long envisioned for Marion’s Callan Drive area possesses the potential to improve the quality of life of not just… Written in ink: Artist tattoos 100 clients in single day Thomas “Stick” Pierce achieved a lifelong goal on Aug. 22, and in the process brought record-breaking business to a local small-town establishment. Chilhowie to consider joining Virginia Main Street program Officials are working to bolster the Main Street area of Chilhowie.