3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $225,000

Now being offer for sale is a lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home that is large enough for everyone. On main floor you have approximately 1800 sq foot of living space including a beautiful entrance foyer, Living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and separate private den. This home has a great view and sits on 1.45 acres with a paved driveway and level yard. The basement is open and would be easily converted to extra living space if needed. Call today to view.