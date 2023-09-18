Marion 3, Patrick Henry 0

Ella Moss had 14 kills, six digs, five aces and one block as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes posted a 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 non-district victory over the Patrick Henry Rebels.

The ‘Canes (10-4) also received nine kills from Brooke Langston, a dozen digs from Mya Ferland, 12 assists from Aubree Whitt and four kills from Sophia Keheley.

Jennifer Reynolds paced PH with 10 kills, while Morgan Tasker tallied 21 assists and two aces.

Chilhowie 3, Grayson County 2

Madi Preston slammed down a dozen kills and also hustled her way to 24 digs as the Chilhowie Warriors outlasted Grayson County for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 non-district win and avenged an earlier loss to the Blue Devils.

Lexi Williams (17 assists, 10 digs, eight kills), Sophie Adams (10 kills), Kylee Dancy (13 digs) and Maggie Haynes (seven kills, four digs) also played starring roles for head coach Laura Robinson’s squad.

Kinsley Parks’ 18 kills, Carli Campbell’s 35 assists and Chasity Wilson’s 20 digs were tops for Grayson.