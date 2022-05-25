CHS grads urged not to focus on loss: 'You're never a stranger.'

The mid-May heat was almost unbearable Friday evening for commencement ceremonies at Chilhowie High School but graduates kept their cool as they bid farewell to secondary school.

“Tonight 96 young men and women will assemble one last time at Chilhowie to close one chapter of their life and begin to open another,” said CHS Principal Rocky Baker.

“I can’t help but think back to our first class meeting in August of 2018,” he said. “What I saw that morning was a group of curious, immature, giggling ninth-graders that really had no clue what the next four years was going to hold. What I see tonight is a group of young men and women that I feel are prepared, capable of stepping out into the real world and making their own mark.”

Baker noted that the class had earned over $450,000 in scholarships while 44 graduates will receive an advanced diploma, 57 plan to go on to the college of their choice, two will enter the military, and 24 were early college scholars. Of the 96 class members, 74 earned a grade point average of 3.0 or better.

“Today has been a day of celebration, individual accomplishments, personal goals being reached, the beginning of a new life that waits, and, most importantly, able to share one last moment with your classmates at CHS,” Baker said. “You’re never a stranger at Chilhowie High School. Please remember you’re always welcome back and you’ll always be considered a Warrior.”

Graduates also heard speeches from several members of the Top 10% of the class, music from the CHS band, and joined in the singing of the alma mater “On Chilhowie” led by Nathan Jones, choir director.

Baker thanked one of the graduates for what would probably be his last gift of Twinkies to the principal.

“Eli’s probably bought me, I don’t know, 200 Twinkies in the past four years,” he said.

