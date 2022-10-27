Beehive Distribution Program is under way

Applications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Beehive Distribution Program are being accepted through Nov. 10.

The program provides Virginia residents with free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.

Only individuals who are Virginia residents and 18 years or older are eligible to receive beehive units. Multiple individuals of the same household may apply to the program, but distribution of the beehive kits is limited to no more than three per household.

Beehive unit recipients must assemble the equipment and occupy each hive with a colony of honeybees within one year of receiving it. VDACS does not provide honeybees, equipment for managing the hives, or honey processing equipment.

To learn more or to apply, visit bit.ly/VAbeehivekit.