Grand jury to hear charges related to former Bland County daycare worker

Felony child endangerment charges against a former church daycare worker were sent to a grand jury on Monday after a court hearing in Bland.

Shawntae Summer Alford, 25, of Bastian was arrested last November following a Bland County Sheriff’s Office investigation at the Steps of Faith Academy located at Bastian Union Church.

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services website, the religious daycare and preschool cares for up to 48 children from 1 month old to 12.

In a criminal complaint, Investigator B.J. Lawson said he got a report about a 2-year-old female at the academy suffering a Nov. 8 head injury.

“The 2-year-old victim…was supposedly sat down in a rough manner by the accused causing her to strike her head opening up a cut that required medical attention,” Lawson wrote.

Lawson said he also found out a 1-year-old female “had suffered marks being left on her arm after the accused had mistreated her.”

“The accused pulled (the child) down a hallway by her arm to the point where the top of her feet were dragging across the floor for a period long enough to leave red marks on her arm,” Lawson wrote.

Alford, who quit the daycare, was charged with two counts of child endangerment, a felony with a maximum punishment of five years in prison. She hired a Wytheville attorney to represent her.

Free on a $2,000 bond while awaiting trial, Alford has no criminal record, according to court documents.

If she’s indicted by a grand jury, Alford will stand trial in Bland County Circuit Court, where a judge or jury will decide if she’s guilty or not guilty of the allegations.

Grand jurors will meet again in March.

