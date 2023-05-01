Baseball

Marion edges Richlands

A walkoff error in the bottom of the eighth inning lift Marion to a win over Richlands, 9-8, to claim third place in the Coppinger Invitational at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton.

Mason Pugh and Kade Terry had three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Scarlet Hurricanes, which led 8-1 going into the top of the sixth inning before the Blue Tornado scored seven over the next two frames to force extra innings. Marion loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and then pushed across the winning run on an error.

Richlands was led by C.J. Earls with three hits and Max Herndon with two hits and two RBIs.

Corbin Bade picked up the win for Marion. Parker Lowe took the loss for Richlands.

Beaver bests G-Men

Caleb Fuller had three hits and Hunter Harmon drove in five runs as the Bluefield Beavers topped longtime nemesis Graham 13-10 in the seventh-place game of the Coppinger Invitational.

Graham was led by the three-hit, three-run, four-RBI showing of Nathan Phillips. Tristan Hass (three RBIs), Brayden Wooldridge (two hits) and Trey Lambert (two hits) also had notable performances for the G-Men.

A six-run fourth inning put Bluefield ahead to stay.