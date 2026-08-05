Smoother access: Chilhowie paves roads, parking area at Old HIgh School SPorter Aug 5, 2026 42 mins ago 0 1 of 5 Courtesy of the Town of Chilhowie Courtesy of the Town of Chilhowie Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter One of the last remaining gravel streets in Chilhowie, which serves multiple public institutions, is now paved.kAm}@CE9 !:?6 pG6?F6[ E96 C@25 =@@A:?8 2C@F?5 r9:=9@H:6’D ~=5 w:89 $49@@=[ ?@H @776CD 2 >F49 D>@@E96C C:56]k^AmkAm%96 A2G:?8 AC@;64E 25565 92?5:42AA65 A2C<:?8 DA246D 2E E96 324< @7 E96 AF3=:4 =:3C2CJ 2?5 7@C E96 DA=2D9 A25]k^AmkAm%96 4@??64E:?8 |2D@? p==6J H2D 2=D@ A2G65 5FC:?8 E96 AC@;64E E92E H2D 2AAC@G65 3J E96 r9:=9@H:6 %@H? 4@F?4:= 62C=:6C E9:D J62C]k^Am kAm%96 FA8C2565 C@25H2JD 2=D@ :>AC@G6 2446DD E@ E96 9625 DE2CE 46?E6C 2?5 {:EE=6 {628F6 7:6=5D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Saltville launches farmers market For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors Feds send $1,750,000 to region for mental health, substance abuse care Police seize cash, substances in Wytheville, Bristol kAm%96 H@C< H2D F?56CE2<6? 3J (\{ r@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 !2G:?8[ 2?5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ %@H? |2?286C qC:2? |2CE:?[ 42CC:65 2 AC:46 E28 @7 2AAC@I:>2E6=J Scd[___]k^AmkAm%@H? @77:4:2=D 6IAC6DD65 9@A6 E92E E96 AC@;64E H:== 2=D@ AC@G6 E@ 36 96=A7F= 5FC:?8 E96 pAA=6 u6DE:G2= 4@>:?8 ?6IE >@?E9] %96 76DE:G2= 2EEC24ED G:D:E@CD 7C@> E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?EJ 2?5 C68:@?]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ :>AC@G65 2446DD[ |2CE:? D2:5[ E96 2DA92=E 2=D@ “4@G6C65 FA D6G6C2= 49C@?:4 A@E9@=6D[ >2<:?8 EC2G6= >F49 D>@@E96C 2?5 >:?:>:K:?8 E96 2>@F?E @7 >F5” 2?5 E96 =:<6 “2E E9:D 7C6BF6?E=J EC2G6=65 :?E6CD64E:@?]”k^Am kAm%96 H@C< :D 2=D@ 6IA64E65 E@ >2<6 2 5:776C6?46 :?D:56 E96 =:3C2CJ]k^Am kAm“…r@G6C:?8 E96 8C2G6= C@25 H:E9 3=24<E@A H:== 5C2DE:42==J C65F46 5FDE :? @FC =:3C2CJ 2?5 2=D@ 7@C E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 9@FD69@=5D[ H9:49 92G6 562=E H:E9 E9:D :DDF6 7@C 2 =@?8[ =@?8 E:>6[” |2CE:? D2:5]k^AmkAmr@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 92G6 2AA=2F565 E96 AC@;64E]k^AmkAm|2CE:? D2:5[ “x’G6 962C5 G6CJ A@D:E:G6 7665324< 7C@> 2C62 C6D:56?ED 23@FE E9:D :>AC@G6>6?E E@ @FC E@H?] x 766= =:<6 E9:D H2D 2 G6CJ 36?67:4:2= FD6 @7 r9:=9@H:6‘D 2??F2= A2G:?8 3F586E 4@?D:56C:?8 9@H >2?J AF3=:4 724:=:E:6D E92E :E’D >2<:?8 2 5:776C6?46 :?]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay If she was the mayor of Saltville, Kenzley Frye would address day-to-day issues like potholes, while also working on enhanced tourism marketin… Smyth students get inside look into justice system After hours in Smyth County Circuit Court Friday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip “Bucky” Blevins declared that he could see each one … Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Executive associate athletic directors Brad Wurthman and Bridget McSorley have been let go.