Bland County's Boone advances to state cross country meet

George Wythe and Eastern Montgomery were the team champions and Auburn’s Kasey Rosenbaum and Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler were the individual winners at the Region 1C cross country tournament held last Wednesday in Blacksburg.

George Wythe picked up its fourth consecutive region championship in the girls’ 5k by scoring 32 points. Galax, with 62 points, and Eastern Montgomery, with 63, also advanced to this week’s state field. Grayson County was two points back with 65 points, missing the state competition. Auburn, Giles, Bath County, Parry McCluer, Bland County, and Fort Chiswell all had incomplete scores.

Auburn’s Rosenbaum paced the field with a time of 21:26 and was followed by George Wythe’s Camryn Hardin at 21:36. Sara Hale of Grayson County was third at 21:40 with teammate Destyne Rutherford fourth at 21:52. George Wythe’s Kaleigh Temple rounded out the top five with a run of 22:04.

For George Wythe to win the team title, it got good contributions from Kara Temple in seventh at 22:20, Carrie Sage-Dalton in 11th at 23:01, and Willow Delp in 20th at 25:10.

Bland County’s lone runner, Chessie Tindall, missed a return trip to state competition as she finished in 18th place, coming to the stripe in 24:57. She had advanced to state as a freshman and junior.

Joining the teams of George Wythe, Galax, and Eastern Montgomery in the state field are at-large individuals Rosenbaum, Hale, Rutherford, Natalie White of Bath County, and Kyra Lee of Parry McCluer.

Eastern Montgomery was the boys’ team champion with 42 points, nipping defending region champion George Wythe by two points. Third place went to Auburn with 48 points. Galax finished with 76 points, missing the state field along with Highland, 141 points, and Bland County, Parry McCluer, Bath County, Narrows, Grayson County, and Giles, all with incomplete scores.

Parry McCluer’s Chandler, who finished third last fall, came away the boys’ champion this time around as he crossed the line with a time of 17:16. MED champion Andrew Tickle of Auburn was second at 18:02 followed by Spencer Sisson of Eastern Montgomery in third at 18:23. Fourth went to George Wythe’s Brett Buchanan at 18:32 with fifth going to Parry McCluer’s Logan Wheelock at 18:51.

Bland County had four runners in the field and was led by Tyler Boone at 19:19 in seventh place. Kary Romano finished 12th with a time of 19:53 with Bryce Miller finishing 28th at 21:18 and Jacob Myers 46th at 25:13.

With his run, Boone advanced to the state tournament that is being held this coming Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem. He becomes the first Bears’ male runner to go to state since Josh Goodman in 2011 and 2012. Goodman finished in third place in the 2012 event with a run of 16:33. Romano missed the state meet by one spot in the finishing order, seven seconds behind 11th place finisher Josh Cooper of Parry McCluer.

In addition to Eastern Montgomery, George Wythe, and Auburn in team competition, at-large qualifiers to state are Parry McCluer’s Chandler, Wheelock, and Cooper, Bland County’s Boone, and Aiden Sensabaugh of Bath County.

BOYS VARSITY INDIVIDUAL TIMES (top 12):

Kovyk Chandler (PM) 17:16, Andrew Tickle (A) 18:02, Spencer Sisson (EM) 18:23, Brett Buchanan (GW) 18:32, Logan Wheelock (PM) 18:51, Caleb Sampson (EM) 19:00, Tyler Boone (BlC) 19:19, Aiden Sensabaugh (BaC) 19:26, Ethan Rosenbaum (A) 19:33, Connor Martin (GW) 19:45, Josh Cooper (PM) 19:46, Kary Romano (BlC) 19:53.

GIRLS VARSITY INDIVIDUAL TIMES (TOP 12):

Kasey Rosenbaum (A) 21:26, Camryn Hardin (GW) 21:36, Sara Hale (GC) 21:40, Destyne Rutherford (GC) 21:52, Kaleigh Temple (GW) 22:04, Natalie White (BaC) 22:12, Kara Temple (GW) 22:20, Aija McHone (EM) 22:31, Valeria Castillo (EM) 22:33, Olivia Wilbon (EM) 22:52, Carrie Sage-Dalton (GW) 23:01, Dianna White (Gx) 23:11.

Mustangs eliminate Bears from volleyball regional

In what was Bland County’s first ever trip to the region volleyball tournament, homestanding Eastern Montgomery showed the Bears a quick exit by scoring an 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 win last Tuesday night in Elliston. With the win, the Mustangs advanced to face top-seeded Giles in the semifinals while the most successful season in Bears’ history came to a close with 17 wins and seven losses.

“Our effort was there,” Bears coach Hunter Romano stated. “We had a great practice the night before and we were confident in everything we were doing. After the first set, I think we let off the gas a little and let Eastern Montgomery get back in the match.”

Bland County, which had beaten the Mustangs twice during the regular season, couldn’t regain their first set momentum and the Mustangs claimed hard-fought 25-21 wins during the middle sets before closing it down at the end.

“I’ve always heard my entire life how hard it is to beat a team three times and tonight was a prime example of that,” Romano added. “We let our energy dip a bit in the second and third sets and we battled hard in the fourth set. Eastern Montgomery wouldn’t let up though and probably had 30 digs as a group in the set. On any other night the balls we were sending their way would’ve been kills but they were able to keep everything in play. It was a tough loss but we had a great season and I’m extremely proud of our effort and progress we made this year.”

Chloe Dillow finished with a double-double of 30 assists and 13 digs for Bland County. Ashlyn Clemons collected 34 digs with Tinley Worley getting 12 kills and seven digs. Brooke Taylor added seven kills and Bridgette Potter nine digs.

McKenzie Tindall collected 14 digs and eight kills in her final Bland County match. She finished her career with 1,117 digs, the only player in Bears’ history to record 1,000+ in any volleyball category.

Bears even record at 1-1 with 40-36 win

Bland County evened its record at 1-1 as it claimed a 40-36 win over Narrows in middle school boys’ basketball last Tuesday. Caegin Browning finished with 15 points and Darien Hall drilled a pair of threes in the first stanza as the Bears broke on top 12-7 and held on for the win. Hall finished with nine points.

Elijah Knotze led all scorers for Narrows with 20 points, including 18 in the second half as the Green Wave tried to rally from a 21-15 halftime deficit.

Scott Memorial blasts Bears 56-24

Cade Bralley scored 12 of his 16 points in the first quarter as Scott Memorial jumped in front 16-8 and the Maroons were never threatened en route to to scoring a 56-24 win over Bland County last Wednesday in middle school boys’ hoops played in Wytheville. Leading 28-14 at halftime, the Maroons pulled outscored the Bears 19-8 in the third period to draw away to a 47-22 advantage.

Kolby Rose added eight points to the win for Scott Memorial. For the Bears (1-2), Caegin Browning hit for 12 points and Alex Peters finished with six.

Sutphin, Eagles pound Bears 46-22

Ethan Sutphin poured in 21 points, including three triples, and Cody Fleet added 15 points to lead Auburn past Bland County 46-22 in Riner last Thursday. Auburn took a 10-point, 13-3, first period lead on the Bears, which dropped to 1-3 for the season. The Eagles took a 26-14 lead to the fourth quarter before downing the Bears 20-6 down the stretch.

Caegin Browning paced the Bears with 10 points. Alex Peters and Darien Hall added four points apiece.

Green Wave outlasts Bears 27-24

After taking a 7-0 first quarter lead, Narrows was held scoreless in the second stanza to trail 12-7 against Bland County last Tuesday. The Green Wave, however, rallied to knot the score 21-21 before outlasting the Bears down the stretch en route to a 27-24 girls’ hoops win.

Narrows’ Karsyn Reed bucketed 12 points and Holly Gilbert added eight markers. For the Bears (1-1), McKenna Hollis and Annabelle Rasnake each netted 10 points.

Maroons roll over Bland County 34-7

Fynlee Sword tossed in 10 points to help lead Scott Memorial Middle School to a 34-7 win over Bland County last Wednesday in Wytheville. The Maroons led 11-2 after one period and 19-2 at halftime in dropping the Bears to 1-2 for the season.

Mia Wolfe chipped in nine points for the Maroons in the win. Chloe Sandlin scored four points for Bland County.

Eagles swoop in to take win from Bears

Johnnie Gaynor scored 16 points, including 12 in the first half, as Auburn led 18-6 and coasted past Bland County 35-21 last Thursday in Riner.

Leading 18-6 at halftime, the Eagles pushed the lead to 29-14 entering the fourth quarter. Kaycie Smith added seven points to the win for Auburn.

The Bears dropped to 1-3 with the loss and were paced by Madilyn Boone’s five points and four by Braylin Davis.