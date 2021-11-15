Authorities seeking missing Tazewell girl

Tazewell, Va. – A 14-year-old Tazewell girl is missing and her family and law enforcement is asking for help in locating her.

Camilla Ball, a freshman at Tazewell High School was reported missing by her family April 14. Detective Brianna Baldridge of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said Ball was last seen around 11 p.m. Nov. 13 when she went to bed. Her parents reported finding her window open and her gone when they awakened the next morning.

She is believed to be in the Bristol area and the sheriff’s office has asked the Bristol Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Missing Children’s unit of the U.S. Marshal’s Service for assistance in locating her.

Family members posted on social media that Camilla had run away and asked anyone with information to contact them or the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information may call the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 988-5966.