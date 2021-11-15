 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities seeking missing Tazewell girl
0 comments

Authorities seeking missing Tazewell girl

  • 0
Authorities seeking missing Tazewell girl

Camilla Ball

Tazewell, Va. – A 14-year-old Tazewell girl is missing and her family and law enforcement is asking for help in locating her.

Camilla Ball, a freshman at Tazewell High School was reported missing by her family April 14. Detective Brianna Baldridge of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said Ball was last seen around 11 p.m. Nov. 13 when she went to bed. Her parents reported finding her window open and her gone when they awakened the next morning.

She is believed to be in the Bristol area and the sheriff’s office has asked the Bristol Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Missing Children’s unit of the U.S. Marshal’s Service for assistance in locating her.

Family members posted on social media that Camilla had run away and asked anyone with information to contact them or the sheriff’s office.  Anyone with information may call the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 988-5966.

  

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion Town Council acts on tattoo shop
Latest Headlines

Marion Town Council acts on tattoo shop

Marion is one step closer to being the home of a tattoo shop. Last week, the Marion Town Council and its planning commission held a public hearing on Rocky Sims’ request for a Special Use Permit to operate a shop on North Main Street. About 20 individuals turned out in support of the shop, while one person spoke against its proposed location.

Smyth County forms LEPC
Latest Headlines

Smyth County forms LEPC

Local first responders and other community members have wrapped up the final stages of launching an expanded and more inclusive local emergency planning committee (LEPC). The county's emergency services coordinator is encouraging citizens to become involved. 

5 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $125,750

5 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $125,750

  • Updated

JUST REDUCED $6,250 and RELISTED WITH LOCAL AGENT.THIS HOMEOWNER IS MOTIVATED TO SELL. BRING OFFERS! Local residents will remember this spacio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics