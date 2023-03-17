Dental services and mental health care are in high demand and often prove difficult to access. In February, the Mel Leaman Free Clinic was able to make access to the services easier for many people.

Children’s Dental CareThe clinic is now working with Smyth County schools and the Elgin Children’s Foundation to ensure that students ages 5-12 can get needed dental care, particularly extractions and fillings. Susan Ferraro, the Marion-based clinic’s executive director, said the care “is totally free for the children.”

Dr. Jim Collins and Heather Casey, dental assistant, work at the clinic two to three times a month to serve the children, who are pre-screened.

Ferraro said the team is great with the kids, ensuring that they’re relaxed while also supervised. The young patients, she said, also get prizes from a treasure chest and a toothbrush.

The pediatric dental team will continue its visits until May 12 and then plans to resume its work with the clinic when the next academic year begins, Ferraro said.

She noted that the Elgin Foundation provides all its supplies so they don’t deplete the clinic’s resources.

The clinic gets calls all the time from people seeking dental care, Ferraro said, and is able to help with some needs for the uninsured.

Mental Health CounselingSince Ferraro accepted the post of clinic director in 2018, she has recognized the need for mental health care and worked to help the free clinic address those needs.

A psychiatrist from the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute has been providing some care and now, thanks to a $28,000 grant from the Foundation of the Carolinas, the clinic will be able to provide onsite mental health care counseling.

Ferraro said the grant is allowing the clinic to partner with Mount Rogers Community Services, which is providing a licensed mental health counselor to see patients.

Medications for depression and other mental illnesses often work best when used simultaneously with counseling, Ferraro said.

Having the service onsite also benefits patients, many of whom lack regular transportation or might be reluctant to visit a new location, Ferraro said.

The clinic, Ferraro said, will continue to striving “to answer the call” of patients’ needs.

Pantry Restocking

For some time, Ferraro said, the clinic has maintained a small food pantry with non-perishable items and personal hygiene materials. That pantry is now nearly bare, she said, and the clinic would welcome donations for patients. Contributions can be dropped off at the clinic, which is on the Emory & Henry campus on Radio Hill Road, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic also welcomes financial donations. According to the clinic’s website, the average patient visit carries a cost of $153 not including donated medical care.

Established in 2001, the clinic serves the uninsured of Smyth, Grayson and Washington counties. Ferraro noted that 82% of the clinic’s patients live in Smyth County. With the coming loss of Medicaid coverage extended during the pandemic, Ferraro expects to see the medical center’s patient total grow.

To learn more, visit www.melleamanfreeclinic.org or call 276-781-2090.