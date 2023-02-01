Fellow Citizens,
The Town of Wytheville has over twelve departments that provide services for Wytheville citizens, a majority also do educational and other programs for citizens of all ages. Here is an example of one of those educational programs. The Wytheville Police Department has a winter semester program at Spiller Elementary School. The department meets with the fifth graders once a week for ten weeks presenting the DARE Keepin' it Real program. The DARE Keepin' it Real elementary curriculum was created to be effective in encouraging students to lead safe, responsible, and drug-free lives. The theme of safe and responsible choices provides a framework for teaching about decision making, risk taking, stress communication, and peer pressure while providing youth with the information they need about drugs to make informed choices. The curriculum covers a broad range of risks students face in their lives on a daily basis including drugs, as well as other risks they are likely to face in the near future.
People are also reading…
Important Information from your Fire & Rescue Department
Did You Know? Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill people. It is found in fumes resulting from the burning of fuels.
Here’s some tips to help with safety.
- DON’T run a car inside a garage attached to the house even if the door is open.
- DON’T run anything with an engine inside your home or garage or anything that burns a flame such as grills or camping stove.
- DON'T heat your house with a gas oven.
- DON'T burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn't vented.
- DO install a battery-operated or battery back-up carbon monoxide detector in your home. Change the batteries when you change the smoke detectors every year.
- DO seek medical treatment if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, such as dizziness, light-headedness, headache and/or nausea. Call 911 AFTER getting out of the house.
Did You Know?
Wythe County Has a Real Estate Credit for the Elderly and Handicapped.
- Maximum available credit is $200.00.
- Must be age 65 and/or totally disabled before January 1, 2023.
- Annual household income may not exceed $30,000.00.
- Total net worth (excluding the house and one acre of land) may not exceed $80,000.00.
- Application MUST BE COMPLETED, every year between February 1 and May 1.
- There are many verification documents that you will need to apply. You will need to go to the County and pick up the document that lists the information required that will need to be presented for annual eligibility.
Save the Date
- Millwald Theatre Upcoming Events:
MUSIC
- February 24– Midnight North
- March 3– Doc Watson Birthday Celebration
- March 4– Dead Reckoning
- March 11- Kruger Brothers
MOVIES
- Feb 2- Groundhog Day
- Feb 3– Caddyshack
- Feb 4– Ghostbusters
- Feb 10- Princess Bride
- Feb 14- Dirty Dancing
- The next SHRED IT event is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. - 12 noon, in the Town of Wytheville’s Municipal parking lot, located at 150 E. Monroe St.
- Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Luncheon is on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Seven Sisters Brewery. Lunch is provided. Registration is required. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.wwbchamber.com or call 276-223-3365.
Council Actions
January 9, 2023:
- Adopted and presented a resolution to former Councilman Mark Bloomfield for his contributions while serving on Town Council.
- Adopted and presented a resolution to the George Wythe High School football team.
- Made the following appointments in accordance with the Town’s reorganization:
- Appointed Cathy Pattison as Vice Mayor.
- Appointed Councilman Gillman and Vice Mayor Pattison to the Budget and Finance Committee.
- Appointed Councilwoman Atkins and Councilwoman Johnson to Public Works Committee.
- Reappointed Councilwoman Atkins to the District Three Government Cooperative and Councilman Gillman as the alternate.
- Reappointed Councilwoman Atkins as the Council liaison to the Wytheville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, reappointed to the 911 Remembrance Committee, the Wall of Honor Committee, and the Beautification Task Force.
- Appointed Councilwoman Johnson to the Homestead Museum Advisory Board.
- Appointed Town Manager Freeman, Vice Mayor Pattison, and Councilwoman Johnson to the New River Water Authority.
- Reappointed Vice Mayor Pattison as the liaison to the Wytheville Planning Committee.
- Reappointed Councilman Gilman to the Recreation Commission and to the Downtown Wytheville Incorporated Board.
- Reappointed Mayor Taylor to the Tree Advisory Committee, the Beautification Task Force, the Joint Industrial Development Authority and, along with Town Manager Freeman, to the Crossroads Regional Industrial Facility Authority.
- Endorsed a Virginia Department of Transportation Smart Scale Project located at the intersection of West Lee Highway and Monroe Street, and tabled action on a Virginia Department of Transportation Smart Scale Project located at the intersection of Holston Road and North Fourth Street.
- Adopted a resolution endorsing the concept of Fair Housing.
- Approved a bid from Southern Air for the replacement of the dehumidifier at the Wytheville Recreation Center and authorized Town Staff to proceed with the project and to spend the unbudgeted funds for the first payment in the amount of $145,970 which is due at the award of the bid.
- Approved the amended Electronic Meeting Participation Policy.
January 23, 2023:
- Established March 31, 2023, as the due date for Town of Wytheville Real Property Taxes.
- Adopted Ordinance No. 1416, an ordinance amending and reenacting Chapter 9, Offenses-Miscellaneous, Article 1 in General Division 1 Generally Section 9-26 Trespassing Upon-Damaging Property-Town Property, of the Code of Wytheville, Virginia.
- Adopted a resolution recognizing the efforts of Town Volunteers.
- Adopted a resolution establishing a policy regarding term contracts.
- Approved an agreement with Wythe County regarding the Lots Gap Water Tank Project and authorized the Mayor, Town Manager, and Town Attorney to finalize and execute the agreement.
- Adopted the amended 2023-24 Council Rules of Procedures.
I welcome the opportunity to talk to you regarding your ideas and concerns. I can be reached by phone at (276) 223-3356 or via email at beth.taylor@wytheville.org. Written correspondence may be sent to the Wytheville Municipal Building, 150 E. Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA, 24382.