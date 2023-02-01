The Town of Wytheville has over twelve departments that provide services for Wytheville citizens, a majority also do educational and other programs for citizens of all ages. Here is an example of one of those educational programs. The Wytheville Police Department has a winter semester program at Spiller Elementary School. The department meets with the fifth graders once a week for ten weeks presenting the DARE Keepin' it Real program. The DARE Keepin' it Real elementary curriculum was created to be effective in encouraging students to lead safe, responsible, and drug-free lives. The theme of safe and responsible choices provides a framework for teaching about decision making, risk taking, stress communication, and peer pressure while providing youth with the information they need about drugs to make informed choices. The curriculum covers a broad range of risks students face in their lives on a daily basis including drugs, as well as other risks they are likely to face in the near future.