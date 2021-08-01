 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $71,900

Early 1900s farmhouse on level lot in town limits. House needs a lot of work and is currently uninhabitable. Location is convenient to shopping, gas, groceries, and interstate.

