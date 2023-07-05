The opportunity to provide input for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) U.S. 11/Park Boulevard corridor in Marion planning study has been extended through July 10.

The virtual public involvement opportunity, which includes a presentation and a survey, is available at: https://publicinput.com/br-23-07.

VDOT’s planning team has developed proposed projects to improve roadway safety, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance accessibility/connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit needs.

Written and verbal comments are also being accepted through July 10.

Mail comments to Blake Ailor, Bristol District Planner, 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, VA 24201, or email comments to bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov, referencing “U.S. Route 11 / Park Boulevard Marion Study” in the email subject line.

For additional information, or if you require special assistance to participate, contact Ailor or VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) or device for hearing impaired (TTY) at 711.