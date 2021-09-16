 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $65,000

Perfect for investor or owner-occupant, this 3-bedroom home is located in historic Tazewell very near Main Street, library, court house, restaurants. Property is leased through January 31, 2022. Schools are Tazewell Elementary, Middle School, & High School.

