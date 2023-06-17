Let me introduce you to today’s new trinity: Confusion, Compromise, and Chaos.

There is so much confusion that no one seems to have a focus on the now, let alone the future. Christians mistakenly have believed that when you get saved that everything is supposed to be “easy street.” That is what happens when you only read the parts that you like or the ones that support what you think. In reality, John 16:33 “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” Physical, mental, and spiritual confusion are running wild. People who have stood fast through thick and thin are now wondering how could “my world” get so out of control?

Even this did Jesus suffer. He knew who he was and what he was called to do but actually going through it there was the moment he felt it was out of control and that the Father had forsaken him. It was not confusion that ended that moment of tribulation but knowing who God was and who he (Jesus) was.

Only when you remember who God is and who you have become in him are things made clear in your heart and in your thinking. Then you can stand no matter how strong the storm of confusion blows around you, you will make it through. Several religious bodies and individual churches and pastors are being faced with confusion in their ranks because they are willing to compromise the Word of God in order to maintain attendance and finances. When you compromise the Word in favor of the world, you are no longer a pastor but have become a gatekeeper of hell and boldly walk that way leading trusting souls on an ungodly path. Jesus taught the whole truth but people who followed him for the excitement failed to receive understanding of the Word, walked away because they were confused. If you are serious about knowing Christ, you will receive knowledge and understanding and become strong. If all you want is a show and a little excitement, you are a great candidate for one that walks away in confusion.

We speak of compromise as though it is nothing more than wanting a hot dog for lunch but settling for a hamburger. When you compromise the source of life-giving truth for a lie from hell, it is something you will live with for eternity. The compromise we speak of is a willingness to let down moral, ethical, and spiritual truths and accept a lie as an alternative.

Another word I might use to describe compromise is “perversion”. Perversion is saying something is that it obviously is not, or using something for what it was not intended for. To say a cow is a horse is obviously a perversion of the truth and that makes it a lie.

When you no longer can tell a horse from a cow, a banana from an apple, a man from a woman, truth from a lie, then chaos takes over. I believe that chaos is the work of demonic powers among mankind to deceive them. Their mission is that of their master and that is to steal, kill, and destroy. The demonic, perverted message is targeting our nation’s youth, and because there is not nearly enough true preachers to go around, the truth is not being heard.

Jesus preached a truthful message and a hard one. Straight and narrow is the way to heaven, but broad is the way that leads to hell. It is a sad thing to realize that people will fall prey to the enemy’s lies and go to hell. But compromising the gospel will not change that. The only thing compromise will do is make more people vulnerable to the enemies message.

When many walked away from Jesus because they were not willing to seek the truth, Jesus did not chase after them and compromise his message. Only the truth will set men free but only those that seek it will find it.

1 John 4:17 Herein is our love made perfect, that we may have boldness in the day of judgment: because as he is, so are we in this world.

Boldness is about being who you are. Not confused nor willing to compromise the truth. There is no other remedy for sin but that found in the Word. Only the truth can set you free.