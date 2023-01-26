LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Just like God made me

Dear Editor,

It finally happened. I ran headfirst into our new culture and I was somewhat stunned that here, in legitimate flyover country, we are now experiencing the new “Wokeism.” I really never expected to have to deal with it.

Like everyone else, I have been reading and hearing about the craziness of the LGBTQ militants who are trying to re-write all laws and morals in order to make themselves feel equal and important in society. Also, I have heard about the pressures and efforts by these same activists, to expose our children to “alternative lifestyles” in hopes of leading kids down the path toward deviancy and depravity. Thankfully, our new Governor, with the help of others in the Halls of the State Capital in Richmond, are trying to push back on the ever-increasing pressure from the LGBTQ agenda, an agenda that advocates for everything from Drag Queen shows to physical mutilation under the auspices of “Trans-gendering Misunderstood Children.”

Now to my encounter. I will admit it was a small thing, but nonetheless a sure sign of what’s coming. I received an email, a business email, wherein the sender felt led to include the preferred “pronouns” in the signature. I’m pretty sure it was a standard signature as most people simply have their email program paste in an automatic sign off that includes his/her name, contact information, etcetera, so I know it wasn’t anything intentional, just a quiet conformity to the new protocols. But here is where I have a problem. Identifying yourself should be simple, you have a name and, if you feel it necessary, you can use a prefix such as Mr , Miss, Mrs. or Ms as people have done for centuries. You can also use honorifics, such as Dr, Sir, Madam, or Honorable (This one is used mainly by politicians trying to make themselves feel better about their job). There are even choices of suffix like “Phd” to show an achievement or station in your life.. As for identifying yourself according to gender, the truth is you are either a male or a female, science and DNA evidence does not lie, and that pretty much covers it.

It is troubling though, that the LGBTQ crowd is so militant about such “labeling” that now, in some organizations, a person can be formally reprimanded and/or fired for even unintentionally misusing a pronoun after they have been made aware of someone’s self-definition. It is unbelievable to me that a person’s sexual orientation is that important. Consider these various cultural phases over the last 50 or so years;

A Quasi-Victorian society that only condoned sex between married couples while quietly understanding that it also sometimes happened outside of marriage, Then to general acceptance of pre-marital relationships, And on to couples openly living together and raising families outside of wedlock, Now we have openly gay couples not only living together but also demanding Societal and Legal Acceptance of their choices. They have succeeded in co-opting the legal system so that we now have laws specifically designed to force other, more traditional people, to sanction their lifestyle.

These progressive changes have been simply amazing. It makes you wonder what is next. Think it through, how long will it be until we are forced to legally recognize marital unions between women and horses…or men and sheep? I was brought up to respect people’s right to privacy and their choices in life and this “in your face” attitude does little to make me respect those pushing the LGBTQ agenda.

As to another part of this LBGTQ movement, when they produce and place books in elementary schools with the intent of normalizing homosexual lifestyles that moves into the arena of grooming. Why should we allow children to be indoctrinated into alternate lifestyles when they are still too young to understand what it all means? Morally and legally, children are considered too immature to see some movies, or even buy cigarettes and alcohol until they turn 21, but this militant LGBTQ movement believes that kids can make intelligent choices about their sexuality? Children have no interest in sex until or unless it is forced on them, so why are our schools working so hard to “normalize” what my generation considers unnatural behavior?

Since we are being forced into this silly game of definitions and denying reality, I think it is time to begin demanding recognition for those of us who live in the real world. I for one, will proudly include my self-definition “JLGMM” after my name. It stands for “ Just Like God Made Me.”

Bob Shook (JLGMM)

Max Meadows, VA