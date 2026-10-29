Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Oct 29, 2026 5 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ z2C6? p] !2:D=6J 2?5 |2C46==2 %2J=@C @? }@G] c 2?5 }6G2 q65H6== @? }@G] e]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “|@D6D s62E9” 32D65 @? s6FE6C@?@>J bc] !688J (9:E6 H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C]k^Am kAm%96 r9FC49 2?5 $4@FED r9:=: r@@<\~77 H2D 96=5 @? $2EFC52J 6G6?:?8] (:??6CD :? E96 49:=: 42E68@CJ H6C6 y:> (:==D W7:CDE A=246X[ $2G2?29 r@==:?D WD64@?5 A=246X 2?5 !2:D=6J r=2C< WE9:C5 A=246X] (:??6CD 7@C E96 36DE 4@C?3C625 H6C6 !2:D=6J r=2C< W7:CDE A=246X[ z2E9J |6=E@? WD64@?5 A=246X 2?5 q@??:6 p8?6H WE9:C5 A=246X] (:??6CD :? E96 36DE 56DD6CE 42E68@CJ H6C6 #F3J r2DD6== W7:CDE A=246X[ {2J=2 r@==:?D WD64@?5 A=246X[ 2?5 y:> (:==D WE9:C5 A=246X] %96 q6DE :? $9@H H:??6C H2D {2J=2 r@==:?D]k^Am People are also reading… Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors ‘Star Trek’ actor Walter Koenig dies at 90 Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Virginia Tech football rallies, stuns Clemson in final minutes Greg Madia: What we learned from Virginia football's disappointing loss to Duke Bland's Hitachi Energy to honor people impacted by breast cancer with dinner Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla? How did Virginia Tech football grade in its win at Clemson? kAm}@G] ` H:== 36 p== $2:?ED s2J 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] (6 H:== 2=D@ 92G6 @FC u:CDE $F?52J {F?49] %96? 2E a A]>] |E] !=62D2?E 2?5 p=56CD82E6 H:== 92G6 E96:C 492C86 4@?76C6?46]k^Am kAm~A6C2E:@? r9C:DE>2D r9:=5i $9@63@I6D 7@C E96 49:=5C6?’D AC@;64E :D ?@H F?56CH2J 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] $9@63@I6D 2C6 5F6 324< E@ E96 49FC49 3J $F?52J[ }@G] `d] %9:D :D DA@?D@C65 3J E96 (]v]w] 2?5 E96 &](]u]k^Am kAm%96 p??:G6CD2CJ %62> H:== >66E @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] d 2E cib_ A]>]k^AmkAm%96 s:DEC:4E u2== &?:E65 (@>6? :? u2:E9 >66E:?8 :D $2EFC52J[ }@G] f 2E $E] !2F= &]|]r] 7C@> `_ 2]>] – `a}@@?]k^Am kAm%96 &](]u] >6E 2E E96 49FC49 @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] aa] u@?52 p=36CE H2D :? 492C86 @7 @FC !=6586 $6CG:46] u@?52 2=D@ D6CG65 FD D@>6 G6CJ ?:46 C67C6D9>6?ED]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|2CE92 #:88=6 2?5 x 925 =F?49 E@86E96C @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] aa] (6 5:5 E9:D :? >6>@CJ @7 @FC 7C:6?5[ |236=:?6 #@3:?D@?[ H9@D6 3:CE952J H@F=5 92G6 366? E92E 52J] p7E6C =F?49[ H6 A=2465 7=@H6CD @? 96C 8C2G6 D:E6]k^AmkAm|J 8C2?5D@?[ }2E92?[ 7C@> u=2E #@4<[ }]r] DA6?E |@?52J ?:89E H:E9 >6] w6 2=D@ G:D:E65 H:E9 @E96C 72>:=J >6>36CD H9:=6 96 H2D :? (JE96G:==6]k^Am kAm#6>6>36C E@ D6E J@FC 4=@4<D 324< @?6 9@FC 367@C6 J@F 8@ E@ 365 @? $2EFC52J ?:89E 2D s2J=:89E $2G:?8 %:>6 6?5D @? }@G] `] u2== 324<]k^Am kAm(6DE t?5 &]|]r] H:== 92G6 E96:C r@7766 w@FD6 @? $2EFC52J[ }@G] f 7C@> d\eib_ A]>] %96 >6?F :D D@FA[ D2?5H:496D[ 56DD6CED 2?5 5C:?<D] %96 4@DE :D J@FC 5@?2E:@?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m$p't %wt sp%tik^DEC@?8m w@=:52JD 2C6 ;FDE 2C@F?5 E96 4@C?6CP %96 2??F2= r9C:DE>2D ~A6? w@FD6 2E E96 w2==6C\v:33@?6J #@4< w@FD6 |FD6F> H:== 36 $2EFC52J[ s64] d 7C@> b\d A]>] u#tt >FD6F> 25>:DD:@? 2?5 =:89E C67C6D9>6?ED] $E:4< 2C@F?5 7@C E96 2??F2= (JE96G:==6 r9C:DE>2D !2C256 2E e A]>] %9:D J62C’D E96>6 :D “p $62D@? E@ $9:?6]” p=D@ s64] d[ E96 2??F2= u6DE:G2= @7 %C66D W(JE96 pCED r@F?4:= 7F?5C2:D6CX H:== 368:? FADE2:CD 2E E96 w6C:E286 !C6D6CG2E:@? r6?E6C 2?5 4@?E:?F6 E9C@F89 s64] `a]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm #xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"i (92E 5@ J@F 86E H96? J@F 4C@DD 2 G2>A:C6 H:E9 2 D?@H>2?nk^AmkAmpi uC@DE3:E6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“*@F ?6G6C 86E 2 D64@?5 492?46 E@ >2<6 2 8@@5 7:CDE :>AC6DD:@?]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“pD E96 $4C:AEFC6D D2J[ “E96J D92C6 7C66=J 2?5 8:G6 86?6C@FD=J E@ E96 A@@C] %96:C 8@@5 5665D H:== 36 C6>6>36C65 7@C6G6C]” a r@C:?E9:2?D hih]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use The cost of diesel is forcing the Smyth County School Board to examine its routes and look at ways to curb fuel use. Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Dr. Kelli Hughes is Wiley Kirk’s principal, but she also saw his skills and talent through a parents’ eyes. Marion Senior High School’s princi… Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution When it came time for student teaching assignments, Frank “T-Bone” Lewis told his educators at Emory & Henry that he would go anywhere but… Seth Greenberg sizes up Virginia Tech, UVa men's basketball The ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach is optimistic about the Hokies and Cavs. Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Next Wednesday, the Chilhowie District’s Board of Supervisors and School Board representatives will host a special forum on the Nov. 3 referen…