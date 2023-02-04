Is there a connection with things getting worse in our nation and with what is happening in churches all across denominational lines? The answer is a simple YES!

“And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient.” (Romans 1:28)

People are making knowledgeable decisions about serving God or not. The nature of mankind is sinful. That is why Jesus came and died — to forgive transgressions and to change the sin nature.

For the past 20 to 30 years there has been a continuous struggle with what people want to do and what God wants them to do. He wants to get us ready for Heaven but the trend has been to make church more comfortable for people to live on earth. Living for Jesus in this world has become a battle to invoke compromise in biblical truth. Even this is not a new attack. It began in the garden when the serpent told Eve, “Surely you will not die.” The father of all liars has and still fights today against the truth in God’s word.

To say that perversion of the truth is just a means to accept the misbehavior of a new generation is an attempt to change the Word of God and make it of no effect. To say that God made a mistake and put a woman’s mind in a man’s body is a direct attack on the truth. The truth is that mankind no longer wants God’s truth, only his approval of what they want to do. According to Romans, it is no longer “convenient” to do what God wants. To reject the truth is one thing but to try and make it mean something else is perversion. (Perversion = 1. To reverse direction 2. To use something in a way, other than it’s intended use.)

Adam and Eve listened to the serpent only to find out that following his advice and rejecting God’s word did not change the outcome. They experienced both spiritual and physical death. Spiritual death came the instant they sinned. Physical death, which was not a part of God’s plan, came in its time.

The minds of people are being perverted because of who they listen to. God’s word is truth and never changes. Listen to the serpent and you will surely die, both spiritually and physically.

What happens to all those that choose to believe the serpents lie?

2 Timothy 2:12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

Any church that does not uphold the truth of God’s word is not a gateway to heaven but rather a bottomless pit to hell. There is no compromise to the Word of God. It does not have to be updated with each new generation or the introduction of some new perversion that the hearts of men create.

2 Timothy 2:1-19 Of these things put them in remembrance, charging them before the Lord that they strive not about words to no profit, but to the subverting of the hearers. Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. But shun profane and vain babblings: for they will increase unto more ungodliness. And their word will eat as doth a canker: of whom is Hymenaeus and Philetus; Who concerning the truth have erred, saying that the resurrection is past already; and overthrow the faith of some. Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.

Jeremiah 8:5 Why then is this people of Jerusalem slidden back by a perpetual backsliding? They hold fast deceit; they refuse to return.

2 Timothy 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.

Hebrews 10:23 Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that is promised).