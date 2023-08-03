Happy Birthday wishes to: Andy Brewer on August 5, Allison Callahan on August 4, Jo Dolinger on August 6, Alicia Terrell on August 6, John Shaw on August 7, Sawyer Blair on August 9, Sandy Linkous on August 9, Gerald Roberts on August 9, Threasa Jenkins on August 10, Clara Grubb on August 10, Sandy Bass on August 10, Teresa Hylton on August 10, Eli Crockett on August 10, Justin Pugh on August 11, William Moody on August 11. Torie Burke on August 11.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Pete and Meredith Fiscus on August 9, Kaye and Timi Wohlford on August 10.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Violet Cassell.

Welcome to the world, Owen Carter Ratcliff, who was born on Wednesday, July 5. Owen is the son of Curtis and Morgan Ratcliff of Rural Retreat. He is the grandson of Tim and Julie Carter. God bless each of you and spoil him rotten.

Wythe Physician Practices-RAPID CARE will be hosting a Free Sports Physical on Saturday, August 5th, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Speedwell Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, August 6, at 11 a.m. The Alleys will be singing with lunch to follow.

Littreal Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, August 6, at the Rural Retreat Community Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will start between 12:30-1 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert and a cold drink.

Tommy and Hilda Jonas will have a yard sale on Umberger Street in Wytheville August 3, 4 and 5, starting at 8 a.m.

Brock Hughes Medical Center's 5th Annual Jerry Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 18, with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. For a 4 person team the cost is $280 and this includes a BBQ meal, alcoholic beverages and snacks. For more information contact Stacy Linkous at 276-223-0558, ext. 6 or slinkous@brockhughes, org. for online registration.

There will be a Benefit Carwash and Hog Dog Sale for Donnie Widner. Donnie is in stage 4 kidney failure and will have to have a kidney transplant. The carwash is by donation. Hot dog is $2, hot dog plate with two hot dogs, chips, drink and dessert for $5. This will be on Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ivanhoe Fire Department. He is in need of prayers and financial help so come out and help him as he has given so much of his life in helping others by being a firefighter and rescue member.

Asbury Church at 203 Church Street in Rural Retreat will have a Camp Meeting Revival on August 7-11, at 7 p.m. They will also be having Homecoming on Sunday, August 6. Derek Cowan will preach at 9 a.m., Ken Gillespie will preach at 11 a.m., Heaven Bound will sing at 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. Lunch to follow.

Wythe County Sheriff's Office will once again have "Pack the Bus" to collect school supplies for all children in the county and this will be held at Walmart on August 4 and 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to donate any supplies or make a monetary donation that would be greatly appreciated.

We had the honor along Mayor Tim Litz, Jason Childers, Monica Patton, Peggy Hash and others to welcome LCPL Sean Willey as he was being escorted to his home in New York after being found dead. Clay County North Carolina Sheriff's Department along with several motorcycle veterans took him home. It sure did give me a lot of cold chills and a tear when they came in and again when they left. Everyone was so nice. Prayers for his family.

Heritage Day in Rural Retreat was going great until the "monsoon" moved in. I had never seen lightning like that other than on TV and of course I couldn't get any pictures because it went too fast. It was just like a straight line going over the mill and then it started lighting up the sky. The wind was so strong also and there were several places where trees had fallen.

We got the honor of taking the altar flowers home last Sunday from Rural Retreat Methodist Church thanks to Barbara Rudolph. They are beautiful. After church we had a wonderful lunch in the fellowship hall. The food was left over from the Rev. Payne's son's wedding and everything was delicious. Thanks to all who prepared it.

Crockett's Chapel United Methodist Church has a church picnic at Rural Retreat Lake and also some got to go swimming. They had a good time and as always the food was delicious.

Rural Retreat United Methodist Church is still taking new and gently used items for their Annual Christmas Community Toy Drive. You may also donate other items than toys. This is for all children of any age. You can drop them off at the church office or call 276-686-6429 or you may the items off at Dr. Spraker's office, Monday-Thursday.

The kids and teachers only have a little over a week before school starts on Tuesday, August 15. Some are ready to go back and some are really dreading it.

Congratulations to Janice Rowland, Bob Lewis and Kyle Lawson for becoming members of Rural Retreat United Methodist Church and also Boy and Kyle were baptized.

There will be a Student Visitation at Speedwell Elementary School on Thursday, August 10, 1-3 p.m. and again 4:30-7 p.m.

Meet the Teacher Night at Rural Retreat Elementary School will be on Thursday, August 10, and the PTO will have a table set up to collect needed school supplies.

Mickey and I along with several members from Rural Retreat United Methodist Church got to do "Summer of Serve" by helping paint the bleachers at Rural Retreat High School and several others were there also to help.

Congratulations to Kelly Dunkley Thomas on her new job at Wythe County Farm Bureau. Best of luck.

Prayer concerns are: Verna Henley, Tim Carter, Jo Crigger, JW Cumbow, Jim Crockett, Linda Youngblood, Donnie Widner, Bo Testerman, Rick Stoneman, Eli Blevins, Pam Wynn, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Clyde King, Sr., Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Phyllis Stamper, Buster Hounshell, Jamie Hinkle, Helen Thomas, Aiden Buckingham, Steve King, Robbie Debord, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, Billy Bartleson, David Havens, Kevin Welch, all the mass shootings, the kids, teachers and staff going back to school, those in the war zones, those needing rain and cooler weather, the sick and shut ins, the homeless, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: The first day of school, not sure what's in store. A brand new teacher and a whole lot more. Making new friends and seeing old ones too. What will we learn? I haven't a clue. Will we learn about animals or outer space? Will we learn to be writers or in gym will we race? I have so many questions about how this year will be. A brand new adventure, we'll just have to wait and see. Have a wonderful week.