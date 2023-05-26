Wytheville Community College is offering a variety of online summer courses for students ages 8-14 through an online program called Black Rocket.
Students can take courses such as “Cloud Gamers: Mobile App Development,” “Beats and Jams: Digital Music Production,” “Minecraft Modders: Customizing Minecraft,” “Pokemon Masters: Designers and 3D Makers Unite!,” “YouTube Content Creators” and more.
According to the Black Rocket website, “The magic in every student comes to life as never before when they are empowered to be as creative as they were all born to be! Black Rocket has twenty years of experience designing courses in the S.T.E.A.M. fields.” You can watch video demonstrations of Black Rocket courses on the website, blackrocket.com/wyt. “All Black Rocket programs mirror real-life experiences and the collaborative nature of the design process.”
People are also reading…
Dates, times, and prices for each course vary. Contact Jane Mitchell, jmitchell@wcc.vccs.edu, 276-378-5214, for registration information.