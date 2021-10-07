Graham's Kylee Thompson headed to Bluefield University

Tazewell, Va. – Graham Athletic Director Ronnie Davis shared a memory of Kylee Thompson’s softball career when the Graham star signed with Bluefield University Oct. 6.

“A few years ago I was her opponent. They, (Graham), came down to play us, (Richlands), and this freshman came in to pitch. I thought we would be able to score some runs and do some things. We didn’t and I remember Mac Osborne coming off the base after the third out saying, “Coach, she is going to be pretty good,’ Davis said.

Thompson has lived up to the billing making first team All Southwest District as a junior last spring. After she wraps up her Graham career this year she will join her sister, Jocelyn at Bluefield University.

“This was a really big dream of mine. My whole family has always looked forward to us playing in college. “It really is a good opportunity. You don’t hear much about sister’s playing together in college,’ she said.

Bluefield Coach Bailey Allen, coach said Thompson will help them in multiple ways including pitcher and outfield. Thompson has played since little league and most of that time was coached by her father.

Scott Thompson expressed his pride in seeing both his daughters playing in college and staying close to home. Kylee plans to major in pre-pharmacy at Bluefield University.