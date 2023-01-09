WORDS TO THE WISE: The danger of trusting riches

James 5:1-6

In these verses James is not condemning the possession of wealth. If that were so then a lot of the Old Testament saints would be in trouble. So would a lot of good Christian people today. Many American Christians are wealthy compared to a lot of the world. Jesus does not condemn having riches; He tells us that it is the trust in riches that makes it hard for a rich man to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven.

There are a few reasons James tells us to not have confidence in the wealth of this world.

Riches are finite. They do not last. When we come to the end of our days on this earth no matter how wealthy we are, our wealth will not make any difference. It will not buy us health or even another day on earth.

The trust in money can corrupt the hearts of those who pursue after it. In James’ day the wealthy were hiring people to help them in their business, but they were not paying them a fair wage. They took advantage of them. There was little if any government oversight to make sure workers were paid fairly. The worker was at the mercy of the employer. But God said that the cries to the mistreated workers had come to His ears. Trust in riches can lead a person or company to mistreat other people. The desire for earthly wealth can corrupt them to practice unfair treatment of their employees. It still happens even under the watchful eye of our governing authorities. Sometimes those in authority are the very ones practicing the corruption.

Benjamin Franklin said this, “Money has never made man happy, nor will it, there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has the more one wants.”

Someone said that wealth is a wonderful servant but a terrible master. It is not the obtaining of wealth that is bad, it is how we use it. If we let it help us serve God and man then it will be a blessing to us and others. If we let it master us to the point we are consumed with having it, even treating others unfairly in the pursuit of it, then there will come a day those riches will disappoint us.

If you are not a born-again Christian here are the ABCs to becoming one:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and then commit your life to following Him.