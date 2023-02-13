Reed Kirtner scored 15 points as George Wythe downed Auburn, 70-58, for a win in a one-game Mountain Empire District playoff at Galax High School.

The Maroons (20-2) clinched the MED’s top seed for the Region 1C tournament as they beat Auburn (18-5) for the second time this season.

“We had our backs to the wall early, but our kids kept fighting,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “Auburn made a late run, but we were resilient. I’m so proud of my kids.”

David Goode’s 14 points and Ty Campbell’s 11 points were also vital.

The Maroons trailed 15-12 after one quarter, but took a 30-25 halftime lead and then dominated the second half.

Auburn was led by Coachan Gordon’s 12 points.

The Maroons won the first encounter with Auburn 65-60 as Treyvon Rainey tossed in 19 points to lead GW’s usual balanced attack.

“After we lost to George Wythe in December, we knew that the only path to a chance at a regular-season championship was to beat them at our place in January and force this game,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons.

That is what happened as the Eagles earned a 65-53 win over the crew from Wytheville.