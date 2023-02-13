Reed Kirtner scored 15 points as George Wythe downed Auburn, 70-58, for a win in a one-game Mountain Empire District playoff at Galax High School.
The Maroons (20-2) clinched the MED’s top seed for the Region 1C tournament as they beat Auburn (18-5) for the second time this season.
“We had our backs to the wall early, but our kids kept fighting,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “Auburn made a late run, but we were resilient. I’m so proud of my kids.”
David Goode’s 14 points and Ty Campbell’s 11 points were also vital.
The Maroons trailed 15-12 after one quarter, but took a 30-25 halftime lead and then dominated the second half.
Auburn was led by Coachan Gordon’s 12 points.
The Maroons won the first encounter with Auburn 65-60 as Treyvon Rainey tossed in 19 points to lead GW’s usual balanced attack.
People are also reading…
“After we lost to George Wythe in December, we knew that the only path to a chance at a regular-season championship was to beat them at our place in January and force this game,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons.
That is what happened as the Eagles earned a 65-53 win over the crew from Wytheville.