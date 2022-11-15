The best testimony is your truth

Have you ever given much thought to what just might be the most powerful testimony or witness you could give? I do all the time. It is important to me to share my testimony and believe that I have said something that will allow the Holy Spirit to move in them. After all, one sows another waters but it is always God that gives the increase.

When Peter preached on the day of Pentecost, he was still a simple man telling a simple story but with newfound confidence and authority. That was the Holy Spirit that had sat upon about 120 people in the upper room. Each one in that upper room came out a different person. They were no longer afraid but stirred with new everything. What had seemed like a problem had now become an opportunity. They felt this new anointing and the Holy Ghost fire that burned within them.

Peter preached but the rest went among the people speaking in about 14 different languages that they had never learned. Now they were the instrument of God to bring the testimony of the greatness of their God to the ears and hearts of thousands that day. But wait a minute. What happened to get all these people to gather so Peter could preach, and others could share about their God? It was the wind. The wind by the hand and breath of God moved among them in such a way to cause them to search out the source. They were led until they gathered near the upper room. They saw something, they heard something, they felt something, and the end of the story reveals that 3,000 called upon God for salvation through Jesus Christ.

I got saved when I was about 20 and started preaching around 22. My hero from that time was my pastor’s wife, Darlene Neese. A woman with great wisdom who helped me get through a rather rough beginning. The thing she instilled in me that has lasted throughout 50 years of ministry was to wait upon God. Don’t get in a hurry and get ahead of him but neither lag behind. Move only when he says move and stand still when needed.

My wife and I attended several witnessing seminars, but over the years I have found that the best testimony is not some scripted speech nor a series of memorized scriptures. The devil seems to be somewhat familiar with these programs and, if you are not careful, he will trip you up. There are many non-believers who have had these methods used on them for years and they already have answers for you. Some of them are well versed in scripture.

I have something that the devil has to take a backseat on. When talking with someone and they start asking questions that challenge your faith and your beliefs, just say this: “Some of those things that you mention are valid concerns, which take some time and study to understand. What I would like to do is to tell you what the Lord has done for me.” They can’t debate it, and neither can the devil. Tell them where you came from and what the Lord has done for you to bring you to where you are now. Also tell them that you wait with excitement to see where the Lord will take you next.

The message is always a positive one and it is something you have experienced, so you have no doubts that it is real and true.

Remember that no one can accept the truth until they experience it. All truth follows the first step and that is always to know that God is. When you realize that God is real, the doors open wide to experience God in many ways. Faith is built upon the Word, which allows you to experience all the good things God has given the Holy Spirit to spread abroad among all his beloved children.

Revival does not come from man’s preaching or some quartets singing. It only comes when the believer is in a place where he will allow the Holy Spirit to use him. Nothing happens in the realm of the supernatural just because you show up with a plan. It happens when the vessels are filled to overflowing with the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Remember, you are not called to make the Spirit move, you are called to submit to him and let him move.