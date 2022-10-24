Battle falls to Blue Devils

John Battle junior Broadie Bailey scored two touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Trojans were trounced by the red-hot Gate City Blue Devils, 54-21.

Ethan Fleming scored touchdowns on runs of 68, 21 and 48 yards for Gate City (6-2) as the Blue Devils won their sixth straight game and are well on their way to the first playoff berth in three years.

Gate City led just 20-7 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters. Layton Barnett, Luke Bledsoe, Landen McDonald, Jude Crawford and Walker Hillman also got in on the touchdown extravaganza for coach Jeremy Houseright’s club.

Izaya Selz also scored a touchdown for Battle, which fell to 5-38 all-time against Gate City.